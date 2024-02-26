Colon cancer is on the rise in Canada. Should the age of screening be lower?

When Bishop Brigante received his first chemotherapy treatment, he didn't expect it to end in joy.

Brigante, a 45-year-old artist who lives in the Toronto area, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer about three months ago in October 2023.

In the months that followed, Ontario's health care disparities became clear to Brigante. Too many young people were being denied early colorectal cancer screening.

“The more I talked to people, the more I heard, 'My doctor won't give me medication.'” [a colonoscopy]. I'm not old enough yet. I have to turn 50,” Brigante said in an interview with CTV News Toronto last week. “I realized that this problem was much bigger than just me, and I had to do something actionable.”

Although the incidence of colon cancer among all age groups has steadily declined over the past two decades, Brigante's work comes as the disease is showing an unexplained increase among younger Canadians. I was disappointed.

“I didn't know anything about this, and my colleagues, I'm talking about people in their 30s and 40s, they didn't know either,” Brigante said. . “There was just a huge flaw in the system.”

So on January 26, he started a signature campaign calling for the minimum age for colonoscopies to be lowered from 50 to 30.

When Brigante emerged from her first chemotherapy session three days later to review the petition, she had received 5,000 names.

“It's heartbreaking. It's heartwarming. That's across the board,” he said.

Five days later, 10,000 people had signed it.

When Brigante first approached NDP health critic France Gelinas, she thought he was a constituent who needed support for cancer treatment.

“But to my surprise, he wanted to help others,” Gelinas told CTV News Toronto last week.

On Tuesday, Mr Brigante, along with his partner Melanie McVeigh and Mr Gelinas, launched the petition at Queen's Park, which has gathered around 25,000 signatures in just a month of circulation.

“I've been active for a long time and I'm often called the petition queen,” NDP health critic Gelinas told CTV News Toronto. “And I never dreamed that I would earn 25,000 in less than a month.

Brigante was taken back to the moment of her diagnosis as she watched Gelinas submit a petition to Ontario politicians.

“I was horrified and held the woman’s hand tightly as I cried as I took in all the information. And I thought about the millions of people who would go through that after me and knew that things needed to change. I realized that there was,” Brigante said. He said.

“For me, that's not even an option. Lowering the age criteria for colonoscopies is essential.”

The government now has 24 days to respond in writing to Brigante's request.

colon cancer in canada

The Canadian Cancer Society estimates that approximately 1 in 16 men and 1 in 18 women will develop colorectal cancer during their lifetime. The disease accounts for approximately 11% of all cancer deaths in the country.

Colorectal cancer is actually on the decline among all age groups in Canada, with rates dropping almost every year since the 1980s.

However, this decline appears to be limited to older generations, likely due to increased testing after age 50.

Colorectal cancer is on the rise among young people: Should we change the screening age?

The association says incidence among young people is increasing not only in Canada but also in the United States and “several other high-income countries.” A 2020 study published in the journal Cancer Epidemiol also found that the disease is “on the rise” among young Canadians.

“We're hearing reports that colorectal cancer is on the rise in adults under 50,” Canadian Cancer Society Executive Director Elizabeth Holmes told CTV News Toronto. “The reason for this is still unknown, but we are monitoring it closely.”

Currently, people diagnosed with colon cancer have just under a 70% chance of survival, and screening and treatment techniques continue to improve prognosis.

“At this point, further research is needed to reduce the risk,” Holmes said.

Get a colon cancer screening

Holmes said age remains the most important risk factor for colorectal cancer.

While 50 is still the age at which routine screening can be introduced, Mr Holmes stressed that the guidance would only be carried out in asymptomatic patients with no history of the disease.

“If you have symptoms, those are not guidelines to refer to,” she said. “If you have blood in your stool, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, or changes in your bowel movements, you should see your doctor for testing.”

Ultimately, Holmes believes patients should listen to their bodies. “Trust yourself, you know what's right,” she said.

With continued investment in treatment and early detection, the Canadian Cancer Society expects the overall prevalence of colorectal cancer to decrease. Brigante said such investments don't have to be expensive for governments either.

“Treatment for cancer patients is very expensive (tens of thousands of dollars), as opposed to just getting a colonoscopy when you have symptoms of colon cancer,” he said. said.

“I don't know how we got to this level, but it's God's work and God is at the wheel right now,” Brigante continued. “I'm just a vessel trying to save lives and at the same time make it a win-win situation for the government.”

On March 22, hip-hop artist and actor Brigante will collaborate with the director of the 2002 neo-noir thriller Narc, Brigante's first film, to host a 20th anniversary screening of the film at Review Cinema. . .

Proceeds will be used to support Brigante and fund his treatment while he battles cancer.