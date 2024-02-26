Measles cases increase in Broward County – NBC 6 South Florida





of measles outbreak The number of confirmed cases in South Florida had increased to eight as of Sunday night, according to the Florida Department of Health. The seventh measles case was confirmed Saturday in a child under the age of 5 and is said to have occurred outside Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston, where a previous case was confirmed. On Sunday, the number of confirmed cases rose to eight. The latest cases reportedly involved children between the ages of 5 and 9. Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata said 200 students and six teachers were absent from Manatee Bay Elementary School on Tuesday, the day after Presidents Day, which is slightly more than usual. However, he was adamant that the school was not dangerous. Licata said 92% of Manatee Bay has been vaccinated. With student enrollment of approximately 1,100 students, approximately 88 students have not received the MMR vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella. “It's about an average, there's a range, there's a range, there's a difference of two or three percentage points. When I was principal, we had to keep it at 99, 100 percent, but that's changed a little bit. '' said the superintendent. If a 92% immunization rate is the district average, that's not enough, said Dr. Hamadis Ale, a pediatric immunologist. “The problem we've seen is Declining herd immunityBy not vaccinating all children, which is a trend we have seen, herd immunity is decreasing, which means the virus can slip through and infect vulnerable children. “There is,” Dr. Ale said. He works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Unvaccinated children are most susceptible. MMR vaccination is required to attend public schools in Florida, but parents can request exemptions for religious reasons or because their child's immune system is weakened and they are unable to receive the vaccine. . These exemptions have increased in recent years, allowing nearly eradicated diseases to make a comeback. Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health sent a letter On Tuesday, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo emphasized how contagious measles is and how effective the MMR vaccine is in preventing the disease, but Dr. Ladapo did not advise parents to vaccinate their children. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/broward-county-measles-cases-rise/3242527/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos