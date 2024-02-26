Health
Child safety experts offer tips for safe sleep
When it comes to babies and sleep, many new parents worry about getting their child to sleep through the night, but many more worry about their child not being able to sleep safely.
Sabrian Penner is a health promotion specialist. child safety linkAnd she says there are many ways to make sure your child is sleeping safely.
As for what you can do for your baby and toddler, “ABC refers to the most common safe sleep habits and stands for Alone, Back, Crib,” Penner said in an interview with CTV on Tuesday.
“Infants and young children should sleep alone in a crib rather than sleeping in a bed with their parents or caregivers.”
“If on your back, your baby should sleep on his back until he can roll over on his own, and then in a crib. Again, your baby should sleep in a crib, cradle, or bassinet that meets current Canadian safety standards.” It’s safest to put it in,” she said. she adds.
However, not all cribs are considered safe, as Penner warns against drop-side cribs and cribs manufactured before 1986.
She also warns against letting your baby sleep in car seats and playpens, as they are not made to the same safety standards as cribs.
“They're just not made the same. They're not as durable,” she added.
Some parents may be wondering when is the right time to transition their child out of the crib, but Penner says there's one key way to know. .
“When your child is trying to get out of the crib on their own, it's best to transition them to a toddler bed that's closer to the floor or a mattress on the floor,” she said.
After moving your child out of the crib, Penner says it's important to check the room your child is sleeping in for any hazards and remove them. These include leaning furniture up against objects, tying blinds with cords, and installing window guards and locks to prevent people from falling through windows rather than relying on screens.
As for gates on toddler beds, Penner says that if the bed comes with a gate, you can use it, but it can be a safety issue, so he recommends buying a gate for the bed from another website. Please be careful, says.
Older children may want to try their hand at new bedding, such as bunk beds. Penner says while they may be fun for kids, they carry their own risks.
“They also come with their own risks. We know that approximately 300 children a year in Canada are injured by bunk beds. Currently, Canada does not have its own regulations regarding bunk beds. They are built to safety regulations, so if you are considering purchasing a bunk bed, we recommend that you purchase one that meets U.S. regulations through Health Canada for bunk beds. ” she says.
“Follow safety precautions such as not putting children under 6 on the top bunk, only one child on the top bunk at a time, using ladders, and not tying things to the bed,” she added. .
Penner also recommends contacting your local family resource center for assistance to ensure your furniture is safe.
“Be careful. Injuries can happen quickly and you don't expect it to happen to you, but be careful,” she added.
