New study reveals high prevalence of persistent coronavirus infections

A significantly higher proportion of the population is experiencing “persistent” coronavirus infections lasting more than 30 days than originally thought, according to new research from the University of Oxford.

the study, Published in Nature on February 21stfound that 1 to 3 out of 100 infections can last more than a month.

Using data from the Office for National Statistics' Coronavirus Disease Survey (ONS-CIS), scientists found 381 people in the country who had been infected with the virus for more than a month. Of these, 54 people had persistent infections for two months, and two people had persistent infections for more than six months. Between November 2020 and August 2022, he had 77,561 infections detected through ONS-CIS.

In some cases, infectious strains have become extinct within the general population. More than 90,000 of his ONS-CIS participants were sampled monthly over nearly three years.

“Our findings are surprising, given the prevailing hypothesis that many variants of concern emerge, in whole or in part, during long-term chronic infections in immunocompromised patients,” the authors wrote in their paper. It's the right thing to do.'' “Because ONS-CIS is a community-based surveillance study, our observations reflect the pool of people in whom long-term infection can occur, and therefore the potential source of diverse variants, is larger than generally thought. This suggests that it may be much larger.”

In other words, this study disproves the hypothesis that new variants are formed only after prolonged infection with COVID-19 in immunocompromised patients. This new study shows that the rate of persistent infection with COVID-19 in the general population is much higher and therefore may also play a role in the evolution of the virus.

Persistence and long-term novel coronavirus infection

In this context, the authors found that people with persistent infections lasting more than 30 days are less likely to experience long-term illness from COVID-19 compared to people with more typical infections. They found they were 55% more likely to report it.

Co-lead author Dr Katrina Lythgoe, from the University of Oxford's School of Biology and Pandemic Science Institute, said: 'Although the association between viral persistence and long-term Covid-19 may not be causal, these results are “This suggests that persistent infection may contribute to the long-term pathophysiology of the novel coronavirus.”

The paper is careful to point out that not all persistent infections lead to long-term COVID-19 infections, and not all cases of long-term COVID-19 infections are due to persistent infections. “Indeed, many other possible mechanisms have been suggested to contribute to long-term coronavirus, including inflammation, organ damage and microthrombosis,” Lithgow said.

Nevertheless, “these results suggest that persistent infection may contribute to the long-term pathophysiology of COVID-19,” the paper says.

mutation rate

What about the mutation rate?

Many mutations were found in people who developed persistent infections, suggesting that they may act as carriers for seeding new variants of concern. However, this only happened occasionally.

“Certain individuals exhibited a significant number of mutations, including mutations that define variants of the coronavirus, change the target site of monoclonal antibodies, and introduce changes in the spike protein of the coronavirus.” write the authors. “However, most people did not carry large numbers of mutations, suggesting that not all persistent infections are potential sources of new mutations of concern. ”

However, co-lead author Dr Mahan Ghafari, from the Nuffield School of Medicine at Oxford University's Pandemic Science Institute, said the ONS-CIS data does not include details about the medical history of persistently infected people, so it is difficult to know how many people are infected. He warned that it was unclear whether there were any. Some of them had immunocompromised conditions such as cancer or advanced HIV.

He will work to better understand these people who have developed persistent COVID-19 infections and their health impact, and whether these persistent infections can transmit highly mutated variants to the rest of the population. It is hoped that further research will be conducted to better understand how likely this is.

Mutant reinfection

Finally, scientists also discovered a rare infection caused by the same variant strain. They found only 60 cases of reinfection with the same dominant strain, suggesting that infection builds at least some immunity in those infected with the same variant.

“Our observations will be used not only to monitor the emergence and spread of new variants, but also to gain a fundamental understanding of the natural history and evolution of new pathogens and their clinical impact on patients. “This highlights the continued importance of community-based genomic surveillance,” Ghafari said. .

Image credits: Peterschreiber.media/Shutterstock , Flickr – NIAID, flicker.