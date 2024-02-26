What is happening in the brain?

The peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may have passed, but for many people, long-term COVID-19 infection continues to cause symptoms for weeks, months, or even years after initial illness. . Of the more than 200 symptoms that have been reported with prolonged COVID-19, brain fog (problems with thinking, understanding, concentration, and memory) is one of the most widespread and long-lasting symptoms. Share on Pinterest What does the latest research tell us about brain fog during long-term COVID-19? Image credit: davit85/Getty Images. World Health Organization (WHO) New coronavirus infection declared a pandemic Since March 11, 2020, WHO has 775 million Infected people have been confirmed all over the world. However, it is almost certain that there are many more unconfirmed cases, especially with reduced testing in most countries. by Centers for Disease Control and Infectious Diseases (CDC) Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19), can cause illness with some or all of the following symptoms, which can be mild or severe. fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Malaise

muscle pain or body aches

headache

New loss of taste or smell

sore throat

stuffy or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea. For most people, these symptoms resolve within 1 to 2 weeks. However, for some people, an acute illness can be followed by lingering symptoms, so-called symptoms. Long-term COVID-19 infection or post-COVID-19 acute sequelae (PASC) .

long coronavirus the first infection May be severe, mild, or asymptomatic . A study published in Nature Reviews Microbiology A January 2023 study found that approximately 10% of people experience long-term COVID-19 infection after acute infection, and 50-70% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 experience persistent symptoms. It is suggested that there are. According to information from the UK, National Bureau of Statistics Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infectious Disease Survey Almost 3% of the UK population had experienced long-term coronavirus infection in March 2023, according to self-reported data. Of these, 41% were still experiencing symptoms two years after their initial infection with SARS-CoV-2. In the United States, the CDC notes: 6.4% of adults have reported symptoms of coronavirus over an extended period of time. These can be a continuation of the symptoms experienced during the acute infection, or they can change, and can affect almost any part of the body, a study says. e-clinical medicine In 2021, it was found that the condition “affects multiple organ systems and has a significant impact on morbidity, mortality, and quality of life.” research from Nature Reviews Microbiology Outlines the lasting effects on the heart, lungs, immune system, pancreas, gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, spleen, liver, blood vessels, reproductive system, and nervous system. Of course, people with long-term COVID-19 infections won't experience all of the 203 symptoms documented in an extensive international study from 2016. e-clinical medicine. The study found that 91.8% of the cohort reported symptoms that lasted more than 35 weeks after initial infection, the most common and debilitating of which were fatigue, breathing problems, and cognitive impairment, or brain fog. did. this “Classic” long new coronaviruscharacterized by brain fog and a feeling of fatigue, autonomic nervous disorderand Fatigue after exertion , is more common in young people and women. Older adults and people with comorbidities are more likely to experience cardiovascular and metabolic effects.

Report on new coronavirus infection Effects on the central nervous system (CNS) began early in the pandemic and evidence has accumulated since then. People who have had a more serious new coronavirus infection, hypoxiathe need for ventilation, and psychological trauma increase the risk of lasting psychological effects or cognitive impairment. However, anyone infected with the new coronavirus infection greater risk They have fewer neurological or psychiatric symptoms after their initial illness than people who have never been infected with SARS-CoV-2. Some symptoms, such as mood and anxiety disorders, increase for a short period of time after infection, but then return to baseline levels. However, some people continue for much longer. And one of his is Brain Fog. In recent research, scientific report It is found in 89% of people with long-term coronavirus infection. In this study, 89% of participants reported fatigue and 77% reported difficulty concentrating. When researchers evaluated them using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, they found that 46% had mild cognitive impairment.

Often the result of inflammation, concussion, hormonal changes, or medication, among other things, forgetfulness This is one of the most common symptoms reported by long-term COVID-19 patients. People with brain fog may have problems with memory, concentration, thinking, and understanding, and often feel stressed and tired. Professor Stephen Griffina virologist at Leeds University Medical School and co-chair of the independent SAGE. Today's medical news: “Symptoms vary, but the main problems include difficulty remembering names, places, and events, and difficulty handling complex tasks, staying focused for long periods of time, and multitasking. This is something that cannot be done in general.” “In some cases, general alertness can also be affected, which, combined with the extreme fatigue that many people experience, can cause extreme weakness in terms of social interactions and functioning at school or work. “There is,” he added. research from e-clinical medicineA study investigating the lasting effects of COVID-19 recorded brain fog, cognitive impairment and memory impairment in 85.1% of respondents. And nearly 90% of working people report that brain fog has impaired their ability to work to some extent.

Research suggests the following potential causes of brain fog during COVID-19: Virus persistence in tissue reservoirs

Dysregulated immune response

mitochondrial dysfunction

Inflammation of blood vessels (endothelium) and/or nerves

microbiome dysbiosis . One theory is that SARS-CoV-2 could cross the globe. blood brain barrier (BBB) It directly affects cells in the CNS, but this is just not yet established. proven in vitro in isolated cells. In this study, two mutant forms of SARS-CoV-2, the original wild type and Omicronwere best able to induce cellular stress and damage components of the BBB. but, Dr.Giovanni ScifittoA professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York believes that the cause of the prolonged coronavirus infection is likely multifactorial. “The physical presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the brain, particularly in the chronic phase, is unlikely to be the cause. However, if the virus persists throughout the body, a more chronic systemic inflammatory state may result, leading to multiple organ failure. “It can cause it,” he said. There is more support for the suggestion that brain fog in long-term COVID-19 infections may be due to immune dysfunction and inflammation. In one recent study, nature communications found that levels of four brain injury biomarkers were elevated in people infected with COVID-19, two of which persisted long after the initial infection, particularly in patients who experienced neurological complications during acute infection. It was shown that The authors of this study suggest that these abnormal immune responses may be driving ongoing inflammation. And inflammation can cause brain fog. They believe that if they can understand why these immune responses are triggered, they can develop treatments that target them.

Whether the effects are due to viral invasion or immune dysfunction, studies have found that SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause changes in the brain. Research — Published in Nature March 2022 — using data from UK Biobank They compared brain scans performed on people before and after they became infected with COVID-19. People with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection had decreased gray matter thickness, markers of tissue damage in the olfactory area, changes in brain volume, and slightly decreased cognitive performance compared with those without a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Professor Griffin explained: “Like many problems with long-term coronavirus, brain fog is likely a combination of persistent infection with SARS-CoV-2.” [as reported in a new study published in 2023] Concomitant or subsequent changes in host immunity/metabolism. Alarmingly, brain changes, including gray matter loss, have been observed even in patients without necessarily having neurological symptoms. ” Research reported in natural neuroscience ,used Dynamic contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (DCE-MRI) results in people with long-term COVID-19 infection, regardless of whether they reported brain fog, support these findings. The researchers found that the group with brain fog not only had significantly increased BBB permeability, but also decreased overall brain volume and white matter volume. The researchers suggested that “prolonged COVID-19-induced brain fog is associated with BBB disruption and sustained systemic inflammation,” adding, “Data show that BBB disruption is associated with acute infection and long-term This suggests that this occurs during COVID-19 infection and is strongly associated with cognitive impairment.”

general advice deal with brain fogfor any reason whatsoever, including: Eat a healthy diet that includes plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables and avoids processed foods.

do regular exercise

maintain good sleep hygiene

Manage stress. Dr. Shifit advised: “The general principles are to avoid deconditioning and maintain daily physical activity, but [this] You need to adjust it to an acceptable range. Watch out for mental fatigue and spread out intellectual work throughout her day. Maintain social connections, as depressive symptoms are often present as well. ” And Professor Griffin said people with long-lasting coronavirus brain fog should “make sure to pace yourself when experiencing this or any other long-lasting coronavirus symptom. Please,” he warned. Excessive effort can make the situation worse. ” He suggested that leveraging technology and setting reminders and alarms could help people cope with lingering coronavirus-induced brain fog and fatigue.