Health
What is happening in the brain?
The peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may have passed, but for many people, long-term COVID-19 infection continues to cause symptoms for weeks, months, or even years after initial illness. . Of the more than 200 symptoms that have been reported with prolonged COVID-19, brain fog (problems with thinking, understanding, concentration, and memory) is one of the most widespread and long-lasting symptoms.
World Health Organization (WHO)
by
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Malaise
- muscle pain or body aches
- headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- stuffy or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea.
For most people, these symptoms resolve within 1 to 2 weeks. However, for some people, an acute illness can be followed by lingering symptoms, so-called symptoms.
A study published in
According to information from the UK, National Bureau of Statistics Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infectious Disease Survey Almost 3% of the UK population had experienced long-term coronavirus infection in March 2023, according to self-reported data. Of these, 41% were still experiencing symptoms two years after their initial infection with SARS-CoV-2.
In the United States, the CDC notes:
These can be a continuation of the symptoms experienced during the acute infection, or they can change, and can affect almost any part of the body, a study says.
research from Nature Reviews Microbiology Outlines the lasting effects on the heart, lungs, immune system, pancreas, gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, spleen, liver, blood vessels, reproductive system, and nervous system.
Of course, people with long-term COVID-19 infections won't experience all of the 203 symptoms documented in an extensive international study from 2016. e-clinical medicine. The study found that 91.8% of the cohort reported symptoms that lasted more than 35 weeks after initial infection, the most common and debilitating of which were fatigue, breathing problems, and cognitive impairment, or brain fog. did.
this “Classic” long new coronaviruscharacterized by brain fog and a feeling of fatigue, autonomic nervous disorderand
Report on new coronavirus infection
People who have had a more serious new coronavirus infection, hypoxiathe need for ventilation, and psychological trauma increase the risk of lasting psychological effects or cognitive impairment.
However, anyone infected with the new coronavirus infection
Some symptoms, such as mood and anxiety disorders, increase for a short period of time after infection, but then return to baseline levels. However, some people continue for much longer. And one of his is Brain Fog. In recent research,
In this study, 89% of participants reported fatigue and 77% reported difficulty concentrating. When researchers evaluated them using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, they found that 46% had mild cognitive impairment.
Often the result of inflammation, concussion, hormonal changes, or medication, among other things, forgetfulness This is one of the most common symptoms reported by long-term COVID-19 patients.
People with brain fog may have problems with memory, concentration, thinking, and understanding, and often feel stressed and tired.
Professor Stephen Griffina virologist at Leeds University Medical School and co-chair of the independent SAGE. Today's medical news:
“Symptoms vary, but the main problems include difficulty remembering names, places, and events, and difficulty handling complex tasks, staying focused for long periods of time, and multitasking. This is something that cannot be done in general.”
“In some cases, general alertness can also be affected, which, combined with the extreme fatigue that many people experience, can cause extreme weakness in terms of social interactions and functioning at school or work. “There is,” he added.
research from e-clinical medicineA study investigating the lasting effects of COVID-19 recorded brain fog, cognitive impairment and memory impairment in 85.1% of respondents. And nearly 90% of working people report that brain fog has impaired their ability to work to some extent.
Research suggests the following potential causes of brain fog during COVID-19:
- Virus persistence in tissue reservoirs
- Dysregulated immune response
- mitochondrial dysfunction
- Inflammation of blood vessels (endothelium) and/or nerves
- microbiome
dysbiosis.
One theory is that SARS-CoV-2 could cross the globe.
In this study, two mutant forms of SARS-CoV-2, the original wild type and Omicronwere best able to induce cellular stress and damage components of the BBB.
but, Dr.Giovanni ScifittoA professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York believes that the cause of the prolonged coronavirus infection is likely multifactorial.
“The physical presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the brain, particularly in the chronic phase, is unlikely to be the cause. However, if the virus persists throughout the body, a more chronic systemic inflammatory state may result, leading to multiple organ failure. “It can cause it,” he said.
There is more support for the suggestion that brain fog in long-term COVID-19 infections may be due to immune dysfunction and inflammation.
In one recent study,
The authors of this study suggest that these abnormal immune responses may be driving ongoing inflammation. And inflammation can cause brain fog.
They believe that if they can understand why these immune responses are triggered, they can develop treatments that target them.
Whether the effects are due to viral invasion or immune dysfunction, studies have found that SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause changes in the brain.
Research — Published in
People with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection had decreased gray matter thickness, markers of tissue damage in the olfactory area, changes in brain volume, and slightly decreased cognitive performance compared with those without a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Professor Griffin explained:
“Like many problems with long-term coronavirus, brain fog is likely a combination of persistent infection with SARS-CoV-2.” [as reported in
a new studypublished in 2023] Concomitant or subsequent changes in host immunity/metabolism. Alarmingly, brain changes, including gray matter loss, have been observed even in patients without necessarily having neurological symptoms. ”
Research reported in
The researchers suggested that “prolonged COVID-19-induced brain fog is associated with BBB disruption and sustained systemic inflammation,” adding, “Data show that BBB disruption is associated with acute infection and long-term This suggests that this occurs during COVID-19 infection and is strongly associated with cognitive impairment.”
general advice deal with brain fogfor any reason whatsoever, including:
- Eat a healthy diet that includes plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables and avoids processed foods.
- do regular exercise
- maintain good sleep hygiene
- Manage stress.
Dr. Shifit advised:
“The general principles are to avoid deconditioning and maintain daily physical activity, but [this] You need to adjust it to an acceptable range. Watch out for mental fatigue and spread out intellectual work throughout her day. Maintain social connections, as depressive symptoms are often present as well. ”
And Professor Griffin said people with long-lasting coronavirus brain fog should “make sure to pace yourself when experiencing this or any other long-lasting coronavirus symptom. Please,” he warned. Excessive effort can make the situation worse. ”
He suggested that leveraging technology and setting reminders and alarms could help people cope with lingering coronavirus-induced brain fog and fatigue.
As is becoming increasingly clear, like many other viral diseases, the coronavirus can have an impact beyond the initial infection, and research is only just beginning to understand why.
Of course, avoiding infection is the best way to avoid long-term effects; increase the evidence Vaccination and antiviral treatment during the early stages of infection are thought to reduce the risk of prolonged COVID-19 infection.
However, Professor Griffin is frustrated that measures are not being taken to prevent infection and combat the long-term effects of COVID-19.
“As with many aspects of SARS-CoV-2 infection, [brain fog] It does not always appear during acute illness and tends to be overlooked. To me, this is another reason why Western governments are reluctant to curb the spread of this virus. […] It’s mind-bogglingly negligent,” he told us.
“A record number of people are already unemployed due to chronic illness, and many are struggling with the disease.Furthermore, cognitive impairment on this scale is reducing productivity across the population. '' Professor Griffin said.
“Adding brain fog to the already alarming list of long-term problems caused by the coronavirus is what will happen to those exposed to multiple infections of this virus, including our children. “It must make us question whether we are allowing this to happen,” he stressed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/what-have-we-learned-about-brain-fog-in-long-covid-so-far
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xiaomi 14 attracts attention in Southeast Asia with camera upgrade
- Mysterious Shortwave Recordings Revealed: Numbers, Foreign Language and Russia Voice News 1998 – Video Recap
- What is happening in the brain?
- Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trade Center put into operation
- Latest Ukraine-Russia war: Moscow forces invade frontline village – as Kremlin calls peace talks 'laughable' | World News
- Cabinet meeting, Jokowi recalls Ramadan and RKP preparations for president-elect's program
- From Silicon Valley to Bollywood. Quantifying the economic impact of NRIs on India – ThePrint – ANIPressReleases
- Women's Tennis Notches Pair of Wins – University of South Carolina Athletics
- The wolves and lionesses of Fashion Week
- Stock market today: Global stocks mostly fall, while Tokyo finishes at record high again
- Table pay offer for HSC staff in Northern Ireland | tidings
- PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation for redevelopment of 28 railway stations in 3 states