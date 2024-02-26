Health
Two more children infected with measles in Broward, bringing the county total to eight.
miami – Two more children contracted measles in Broward, bringing the county total to eight.
In the last week or so, a Broward school district home to six students from Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston. measles.
The Florida Department of Health confirmed two new cases Sunday. It is unclear whether the two children recently infected with measles attended Manatee Bay Elementary School. One of the children is between 5 and 9 years old and the other is under 5 years old.
Last week, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo sent a message to parents: controversial letter Allow unvaccinated children to attend school during the pandemic.
Ladapo, who was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to head the Department of Health, wrote that the department “delegates decisions regarding school attendance to parents and guardians,” and that his name appears on the letterhead. It is mentioned above Mr. Ladapo.
Ladapo's move contradicts advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I don't understand why the health department isn't following the CDC recommendations,” said Suresia Gambon, president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a pediatrician who works in Miami and Broward counties, which are currently affected by the outbreak. said. Measles outbreak. “Measles is very contagious, so I'm very worried.”
The CDC recommends that unvaccinated students stay home from school for three weeks after infection. The highly contagious measles virus spreads through the air and on surfaces, so a student can be considered infected simply by sitting in the same cafeteria or classroom as an infected person. Additionally, people with measles can transmit the infection before they develop a fever, cough, rash, or other signs of illness. About 1 in 5 people with measles is hospitalized, 1 in 10 develops an ear infection that can lead to permanent hearing loss, and about 1 in 1,000 develops respiratory and neurological problems. Death from complications.
Last week, Manatee Bay Elementary School gave parents the option to keep their children home for three weeks while the school held online classes. continuing education without a teacher.
Florida is one of 11 states with measles outbreaks this year.
|
