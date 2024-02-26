



HARRISONBURG, Va. — JMU researchers say staying active is key to limiting sedentary time and improving heart health. Kinesiology professor Trent Hagens says, “It's not possible to exercise for hours during the day every day, but it's very important to do something regularly most days of the week.” Masu. “Apart from that, individuals should limit the amount of time they spend sitting. Simply put, they should limit the amount of time they spend sitting. Studies have shown that people who exercise regularly, Even people who spend much of their remaining time sitting have a higher risk of chronic disease than people who exercise regularly and limit their sitting time.” Hagens has worked with people of all ages, with and without heart disease. He says the biggest misconception is the idea that “I can't do it” or “I'm too old.” “The type of exercise that is particularly beneficial for heart health is the exercise that you do,” Hagens says. “There's no magic, and no single type of exercise is best, especially if it's one you don't particularly enjoy. If you don't like it, don't do it.” Exercise may reduce the risk of developing or improve the condition of high-risk factors for heart-related diseases. For people who have already been diagnosed with heart disease, regular exercise may reduce the risk of heart-related events such as heart attacks and increase survival rates from the disease. When considering specific areas to target, he suggests combining elements of cardio and strength-building, and adding in flexibility and balance exercises. “There is no magic pill to dramatically improve your overall health,” Hagens says. “Physical activity and exercise are the closest thing to that magic pill. Exercise is medicine.” ### Contact: Eric Gorton, [email protected]

