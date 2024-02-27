Researchers say Black families are at higher risk for inherited heart disease





CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Researchers are warning that Black families may be at higher risk of developing a genetic heart disease than other patients. A five-year study conducted by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center focused on the impact of dilated cardiomyopathy on various demographics of patients and their families. The Medical University of South Carolina is one of several leading research institutions. The study enrolled 1,220 diagnosed patients and 1,693 first-degree relatives. Of these numbers, 40% of black patients have a family member at increased risk of inheriting the disease, and 39% of black patients have at least one family member affected by the disease, compared to 28% of white patients. Ta. “When I wrote this study and began discussing it with the National Institutes of Health in 2012 and 2013, it was clear that there was very little genetic information about dilated cardiomyopathy in non-white patients,” said Cardiologist says Ray Hershberger. Researchers are still working to understand why this relationship exists. Dilated cardiomyopathy affects 1 in 250 Americans. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 12,210 deaths from heart disease in 2021. Of those, 3,223 were black. Medical experts call dilated cardiomyopathy a silent killer. This is a genetic disease that develops silently over months or years before symptoms begin to appear. Because of this, most patients are unaware that they are at risk. Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the left ventricle of the heart weakens and grows larger than its normal size, making it difficult to pump blood effectively and putting the person at risk for heart failure. Heart failure often targets patients in their mid-40s, but medical experts are increasingly concerned about how heart failure can affect younger patients as well. “Dilated cardiomyopathy is the most common diagnosis leading to heart transplantation and causes significant morbidity and mortality,” Professor Hershberger says. Medical experts say knowing family history and getting tested early can save lives, especially for illnesses that may have no symptoms. Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.live5news.com/2024/02/26/researchers-say-black-families-increased-risk-genetic-heart-condition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos