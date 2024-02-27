Health
What is health equity and why it matters for people with disabilities?
More than 14 million children have special medical needs, according to the 2022 summary of the National Child Health Survey by the Maternal and Child Health Bureau. These children are especially likely to experience chronic physical, developmental, behavioral, or emotional conditions and require additional care and services.
This is the reason Health equity for children with special needs, disabilities, or autism Must be carefully considered. These populations face significant challenges in accessing quality health care, and disparities can have serious long-term impacts on their well-being and development.
Deloitte's 2021 report, Breaking the Cost Curve, explores how new business models, technological advancements, personalized data, and potentially transformative regulations will dramatically change healthcare spending by 2040. I explained how to slow down the speed. However, healthcare inequalities remain a major barrier to this goal.
inequality The US healthcare system costs approximately $320 billion and could exceed $1 trillion. If this issue is not addressed, annual spending is expected to increase by 2040.
Systemic challenges in healthcare access
The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) defines health disparities as “differences in health that are closely associated with social, economic, or environmental disadvantage.”
Children with unique medical needs experience disparities in medical care and services.Some important points from National Child Health Survey teeth:
- Children and young people in this category were almost four times more likely to have unmet care needs than other children.
- The most common reasons for unmet needs were related to cost and reservation availability.
- Fewer than two out of three children with special needs had adequate health insurance to cover the services they needed.
- Less than one in four youth with special needs ages 12 to 17 do not have adult health insurance plans or services.
Race, geographic location, and socioeconomic status further complicate these challenges and impact the accessibility and quality of health care available to children.
sheila thurman DDI Director The Office of People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) Office of Nursing Services says, “Many barriers exist to achieving health equity for people with disabilities. “This is a major limiting factor. Insufficient comprehensive preventive health measures lead to poor outcomes.” and inadequate monitoring of chronic diseases. ”
Within the health care system, there are multipayer federal and state and Medicaid-specific initiatives focused on addressing social needs. These include the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation models, Medicaid delivery systems, payment reform efforts, and Medicaid options.
Managed care plans and providers also identify and address social needs. For example, in 2017, 19 states required Medicaid managed care plans for social needs screening or referrals. Recent research on Medicaid managed care plans We found that nearly all responding plans reported activities to address social determinants of health.
Barriers to communication and quality of care
Effective communication is essential in healthcare, but children with complex needs or who are nonverbal often struggle in this area. Poor communication can lead to misdiagnosis and suboptimal treatment.
Moreover, the quality of care frequently deteriorates. Children with special needs and autism They do not always receive coordinated, continuous, timely, and comprehensive care.
“Health equity is achieved when all people have equal access and opportunity to achieve their highest level of health,” said Thurman. “Children and adults with mental, physical, and behavioral needs are often unable to express how they feel.” Failure to communicate signs and symptoms of health or illness can lead to misdiagnosis. ”
Social determinants of health (SDH) also play an important role in shaping healthcare Stories from children with disabilities. Family income, job security, access to insurance, and living conditions can create additional stress and impact the overall health and well-being of these children. Addressing these social determinants is essential to reducing the health disparities faced by children with disabilities.
Importance of policy and law
Policies and laws can help promote health equity for children with disabilities. Initiatives such as increasing Medicaid reimbursement for diagnostic treatment centers will help address the health care crisis faced by families and individuals with disabilities. Supportive policies and laws are essential to ensure access to needed health services.
“Policy and law play a major role in promoting health equity for people with disabilities,” Thurman said. We are calling on you to address the crisis faced by families, staff and individuals.” “This is the only way New Yorkers with disabilities can access health care. Providing increased Medicaid reimbursement for independent Section 28 diagnostic and treatment centers is both a right and the fiscally responsible thing to do.” .”
Data-driven approach and economic impact
Leveraging data and technology can help develop targeted interventions and policies to address the disparities faced by children with disabilities. Additionally, addressing health disparities can unlock economic value and improve the quality of life for millions of individuals. Investing in health equity is both a moral obligation and a wise economic decision.
Achieving health equity requires a multifaceted approach that addresses systemic barriers, improves communication in health care settings, enacts supportive policies and laws, and leverages data for targeted interventions. A proactive approach is required.
As Thurman rightly points out, “Health equity is important to people with disabilities because the most vulnerable should receive equal access to the same high level of care as everyone else.” Because that's natural.”
These efforts will ensure that the most vulnerable people are not left behind and have the opportunity to achieve the highest levels of health.
