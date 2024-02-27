Researchers use AI to create the perfect diet plan.how you can get involved





BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers are now working to understand what the body specifically needs to lose weight or prevent disease. I'm here. Many people have tried some type of exercise routine or diet to feel better, but when none of them work, they turn to other methods or give up altogether. “I've never committed to one specific diet,” study participant Ariel Stanford said. But now AI will tell you exactly what to do. Stafford took part in a medical trial focused on tracking dietary intake and how food affects our bodies. The end goal was to allow the AI ​​to create a complete diet plan. “No matter what kind of food I fed, my body was changing, and it was kind of cool to see that,” Stafford said. The National Institutes of Health launched its largest precision nutrition study last year. The study involved 10,000 people in more than 14 different locations, including Pennington Biomedical Center in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. “Approximately 1,100 people in Louisiana had the opportunity to characterize the Cajun diet,” said study investigator and professor Dr. Leanne Redman. Redman helped create the AI-generated diet idea. This research aims to create a personalized diet plan based on your own characteristics, family history, lifestyle, and environment. However, the goal is more than just losing weight. “This is what is being recommended to this person to prevent Alzheimer's disease, to prevent cancer, to prevent arthritis. It's limitless what these algorithms can do for us in the future,” Redman said. he said. Although the research is still in its early stages, researchers say it may be several more years before AI can be used as a full-time nutritionist. If you want to try an AI-powered diet plan, you can sign up through Pennington Biomedical. here. click here To report a typo. Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

