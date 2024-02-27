Her mother's lung cancer was discovered too late.It's part of Nunavik's pattern

Almost 17 years after her mother's death, Natasha Ita MacDonald, from Kujjuarapik in northern Quebec, still wonders whether she would have survived.

Louisa Tuckatuck MacDonald has died at the age of 57, just seven months after doctors discovered a grapefruit-sized mass in her lung and was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

“If she lived in Calgary or Montreal or Vancouver, would this film have been shown earlier?” asks McDonald. “Would she have had a better chance?”

McDonald's thinks so.

The assistant professor of Indigenous education at McGill University said her mother's story highlights the flaws in Nunavik's health care system.

MacDonald said she was first diagnosed after her mother was sent to Montreal because of a persistent cough. She didn't know it was cancer.

“It's sad, but if we can learn something from it, that's the important thing,” McDonald said. “It shouldn't happen to anyone else.”

Louisa Tuckatuck MacDonald, born in 1950, had a mass the size of a grapefruit in her lungs before her cancer was finally discovered. (Courtesy of Natasha Ita McDonald)

this month, Research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal A paper authored by McGill University Health Center (MUHC) physicians and health workers in Nunavik found that patients in Nunavik are less likely to survive a lung cancer diagnosis than residents in Montreal, even if they receive the same treatment at the same center. was found to be low.

The study compared outcomes between 95 Nunavik residents and 185 Montrealers in the same age group who were diagnosed with lung cancer at about the same time and had the same type of lung cancer.

The results suggested that lung cancer patients in Nunavik were 68 per cent more likely to die than those living in Montreal, pointing to the fact that health services are not sufficiently adapted to the needs of Inuit patients.

Dr. Faiz Ahmad Khan, a pulmonologist and associate professor at McGill University and lead author of the study, said researchers analyzed the results with community members in Nunavik.

“There was a complete lack of information about the results being achieved with this group,” said Ahmad Khan.

“The solutions to these problems are very complex.”

Ahmad Khan said the motivation to conduct the study came from physician observations and the lack of literature on cancer treatment outcomes for people living in Nunavik.

“It was shocking,” Ahmad Khan said.

“They are all Canadian citizens… In principle, we should be able to achieve the same results for them as we do for other Canadians and Quebecers.”

He said these results demonstrate the need to adapt lung cancer screening programs, which typically involve getting an annual CT scan.

Currently, CT scans are not being performed in Nunavik, he notes. Tuning the machines in the north could take years, but the waiting list for scans in Montreal is another hurdle, Ahmad Khan said.

“MUHC has a very pressing and urgent need to find a way to eliminate the bottleneck,” said Ahmad Khan.

“It’s especially difficult because you have to coordinate the scan with things like air travel and accommodation.”

Natasha Ita McDonald says her mother's story highlights the failures of the system. (Courtesy of Natasha Ita McDonald)

Some patients choose to forgo treatment

Minnie Gray, former executive director of the Nunavik Regional Health Board, said the region lacks resources and some patients will choose to stay home with loved ones and forgo treatment. Ta.

“When people get sick, they have to travel thousands of miles and be away from their families and communities for long periods of time,” Gray said.

“It's sad to say they would rather stay home.”

Gray, the Inuk, hopes this research will bring the community closer to change.

“This is trying to shine a light on our needs, but who's to say the government will respond in a timely manner?” Gray said.

Photo of Natasha Ita MacDonald and her mother Louisa Tuckatuck MacDonald having a picnic, 1980. (Courtesy of Natasha Ita McDonald)

“Inuit are not sick or weak.”

Macdonald says language also needs to be considered in screening programs.

“Inuit are forced to navigate in French or English,” MacDonald said.

“They are not prepared to participate in the cancer conversation unless they have an advocate for them.”

She says the presence of cancer navigators – people trained to help in medical settings – could help fill the gap.

“Screening programs need to be redesigned to meet the needs of Inuit, rather than forcing Inuit to fit into the program,” McDonald said.

“Inuit are not sicker, weaker or inferior than anyone else. We don't have a higher rate of cancer. We just have less medical resources. .”