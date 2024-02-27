Health
Microplastics Found in All Human Placentas Tested in Study | Plastics
Microplastics were detected in all human placentas tested in the study, and researchers are concerned about potential health effects on developing fetuses.
Scientists analyzed 62 placental tissue samples and found that the most commonly detected plastic was polyethylene, which is used to make plastic bags and bottles. A second study found that all 17 human arteries examined contained microplastics, suggesting that the particles may be associated with blood vessel blockages.
Recently, microplastics have also been discovered. human blood and breast milk, indicating widespread contamination of people's bodies. Although the impact on health is still unknown, Microplastics have been shown to damage human cells In the laboratory. Similar to air pollution particles, particles can lodge in tissues and cause irritation, and chemicals in plastics can cause harm.
Huge amounts of plastic waste are dumped into the environment, and microplastics are polluting the entire planet. Everest summit to deepest ocean.People are known to ingest these tiny particles through food and water similarly inhale themhas been discovered in. baby and adult feces.
Professor Matthew Kampen of the University of New Mexico, who led the study, said: “If we can see an effect on the placenta, then all mammalian life on Earth could be affected.'' That's not a good thing. “
He said increasing concentrations of microplastics in human tissues are linked to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), colon cancer in people under 50, and cancer. decreased sperm count. The 2021 survey found that people who: IBD had more than 50% microplastics in their feces.
Kampen is extremely concerned because the increasing global production of plastic means the problem of microplastics in the environment is “only going to get worse”. said.
This study toxicology According to the journal, microplastics were detected in all placental samples tested, with concentrations ranging from 6.5 to 790 micrograms per gram of tissue. After polyethylene, PVC and nylon were the most commonly detected plastics.
Microplastics were analyzed by separating them from tissue using chemicals and a centrifuge, heating them and analyzing each plastic's characteristic chemical signatures. The same technique was used by scientists at Capital Medical University in Beijing, China. Detecting microplastics in human arteries sample.
microplastic is First detected in placenta in 2020, from samples from four healthy women who successfully conceived and gave birth in Italy.scientists Said: “Microplastics contain substances that can act as endocrine disruptors and have long-term effects on human health.”
The concentration of microplastics in the placenta is particularly problematic, Kampen said. This tissue begins to form about a month after pregnancy, so it only grows for eight months. “Other organs in the body accumulate over a much longer period of time,” he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/feb/27/microplastics-found-every-human-placenta-tested-study-health-impact
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Microplastics Found in All Human Placentas Tested in Study | Plastics
- Pakistani court indicts former PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in third corruption case
- Rajinikanth collaborates with Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala
- Google Chat links multiple Google accounts…
- Delayed pay offer finally arrives for midwives in Northern Ireland
- Rajinikanth teams up with Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiawala; details inside
- Preview of the North Park Tennis Season: Building on a Record Fall
- Infinitely versatile designer clothing
- Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kritenbrinks travels to Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei
- Zelensky reacts to Trump's refusal to say whether he supports Russia or Ukraine
- What can the Philippines learn from how AI was used in Indonesia's 2024 elections?
- Pankaj Udhas, Bollywood singer and Ghazal maestro, dies at 72