South Carolina ranks 46th in HPV vaccination rate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Doctors are concerned after a study from the Medical University of South Carolina reveals that human papillomavirus vaccination rates have been extremely low over the past five years.

HPV vaccination rates did not improve from 2019 to 2022, and in fact remained stagnant at 47%. This puts South Carolina in the bottom five of all states.

HPV infection can cause six types of cancer, including head and neck cancer, cervical cancer, and anal cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 37,000 cancer diagnoses are caused by HPV infection each year. Researchers at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center call these low vaccination rates a “major public health problem.” They worry that these low rates will lead to more cancer diagnoses in the future. The HPV vaccine prevents genital warts as well as six cancers caused by the infection.

Researchers believe the low numbers are largely due to the pandemic, during which preventive care has taken a bit of a back seat. According to their research, the numbers improved until 2019, but then plateaued. They believe this indicates fewer teens have been vaccinated due to the pandemic. Adults between the ages of 18 and 26 are the primary target group for the HPV vaccine, but anyone between the ages of 9 and 26 can receive the vaccine.

Dr. Kalyani Sonawane, lead author of the HPV vaccination study and associate professor of public health at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, said people over 26 can get the vaccine, but they should talk to their health care provider first. .

Sonawane emphasized the importance of vaccination.

“When it comes to South Carolina and Charleston in particular, we are one of the states that is behind in HPV vaccination. So from the state's perspective and from Charleston's perspective, before the coronavirus pandemic hit us, “There are other states that have traditionally done better than this, so it's even more important that we get back on track,” she said.

Researchers analyzed the data based on everything from race, insurance status, education level, geographic region, and sexual orientation regarding vaccines. One consistency they found was that people in the LGBTQ community were much more likely to have received at least one vaccine dose than their straight counterparts.

Sonawane believes people in the LGBTQ community are more likely to get vaccinated because they are at higher risk for certain cancers and tend to be more aware and know how to take precautions. He said that

“What we've seen with LGBTQ+ people, especially when it comes to prevention, is that they're much more knowledgeable about prevention and are much more concerned about their health. “Some of my colleagues here often find that the LGBTQ people who come to their clinics are more aware of preventive interventions,” she said.

Another consistency they found was that people without insurance were also less likely to have received the vaccine. To address this issue, MUSC is currently issuing grants for HPV vaccination, making the vaccine available to communities without access. MUSC is also partnering with DHEC to further increase community access to the HPV vaccine.

“It's really important for us to understand what's happening not only at the national level, at the state level, but also around the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center community,” Sonawane said. “We are making significant investments in increasing HPV vaccination rates in our state and in Charleston, considering that the HPV vaccine prevents six different types of cancer. I'm really looking forward to understanding how we can get vaccination rates back on track and how we can engage communities to get vaccinated and protect themselves from these cancers.”

