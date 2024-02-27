Magnesium supplements and mocktails to improve sleep: do they work?





You may have seen the “Sleepy Girl Mocktail” recipe trending on social media, promising a deep and restful sleep. Typically, these non-alcoholic drinks contain a combination of tart cherry juice and other ingredients such as magnesium supplement powder. To learn more about how these ingredients affect sleep and what cancer patients need to know, we spoke to health and dietitian Lindsay Wolford. How does magnesium affect sleep? Magnesium is a mineral involved in hundreds of processes in our body. One of magnesium's functions is to relax muscles, so magnesium is effective in promoting relaxation before sleep. “But you don't necessarily need to take supplements to achieve that. Magnesium is readily available in many foods,” explains Wohlford. Foods rich in magnesium include: leafy vegetables

beans

seed

nuts

lean protein

whole grain

dairy products “Most people will get the magnesium they need for the day if they eat these foods regularly as part of a healthy diet,” says Wohlford. The recommended daily amount of magnesium for adults is: Men 19 years and older: 400-420 mg per day

Women 19 years and older: 310-320 mg per day During pregnancy: 350-360 mg per day Breastfeeding: 310-320mg per day

“For example, a 40-year-old non-pregnant woman can meet her daily recommended amount of magnesium by eating 1 cup of cooked spinach, 1 cup of cooked quinoa, and about 1 ounce of almonds. '' explains Wolford. Some people may benefit from magnesium supplements, but as with any supplement, it's important to consult your doctor first. This helps avoid interactions with other medications and cancer treatment plans. Taking high doses of magnesium supplements can cause diarrhea, nausea, and cramps in some people. However, because magnesium is more slowly digested and excreted by the kidneys, it is considered safe to get extra magnesium from food. Does tart cherry juice help you sleep? Tart cherry juice is the main ingredient in the popular “Sleepy Girl Mocktail,” and there's some research to back up its claims of its sleep-promoting effects. “Tart cherry juice not only contains a natural source of melatonin, but it also contains tryptophan, an amino acid necessary for the production of melatonin and serotonin,” Wolford says. “It is considered safe for cancer patients when used responsibly.” This juice is high in antioxidants and has been proven to promote muscle recovery after exercise. inflammation. Tart cherry juice may be a safer alternative to sleeping pills to help you sleep, but Wohlford warns there are drawbacks. “Juice has a lot of sugar and calories, so you don't want to use it in excess or in large quantities,” she says. “If you're really having trouble sleeping, it might be worth trying it every once in a while, but you might need to talk to your doctor to find a long-term solution.” If you drink tart cherry juice, Wohlford offers the following recommendations. Consume 100% tart cherry juice and avoid products with added sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Limit to 1 to 2 servings per day to avoid unwanted side effects such as diarrhea or upset stomach. One serving is 4 to 6 ounces.

Keep in mind that juices are high in natural sugars and low in fiber. Both can cause elevated blood sugar levels and extra calories. Sleep hygiene is also important “In most cases, sleep problems are not caused by diet,” says Wohlford. “But it can also be caused by stress or medication side effects.” Consistently practicing good sleep habits will ensure more restorative sleep in the long run. Wohlford says you can improve your sleep by: Disconnect electronic devices an hour before you go to sleep.

Keep your bedroom cool by dimming the lights before bed.

Get outside during the day to help regulate your circadian rhythm.

Try not to eat too late. Also, avoid eating spicy foods or consuming alcohol or caffeine before bed. "Chamomile and lavender teas can be part of a wind-down routine before bed, but they're not magical sleep aids," says Wohlford. "It's important to find what works for you and seek medical help if your sleep problems persist."

