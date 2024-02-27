More measles cases reported at Florida elementary school; lawmakers call for public health emergency





CNN

The Broward County Schools Superintendent announced Tuesday that there have been seven measles cases linked to an outbreak at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston, Florida. The Florida Department of Health is reporting 10 new cases statewide.

The additional cases come as lawmakers and health officials across the country urge parents and state officials to take additional steps to protect students.Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo wrote in a letter The health department announced last week that during the outbreak, “decisions regarding school attendance will be left to parents and guardians.”

Nine of the state's measles cases are in Broward County, and all involve children, according to the latest statistics from the Florida Department of Health.

Seven of the children were between the ages of 5 and 14; data indicates. The other two children are under 4 years old.

The state's 10th confirmed travel-related case in an adult was reported in Polk County, according to the state Department of Health.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause complications and even death. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash with red spots. In rare cases, it may cause pneumonia, encephalitis, or death.You can also get measles weaken the immune system And it has the potential to “delete” that immune memory.

The measles virus can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for up to two hours after leaving the room.

Expert Recommendation to Children receive two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella, or MMR vaccine. The first time is between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second time is between 4 and 6 years of age. One dose is approximately 93% effective in preventing exposure to the measles virus. Approximately 97% efficacy is achieved with two doses.

State health officials have not responded to CNN's questions about the vaccination status of children under 5, whether they have been hospitalized or details about the Polk County incident.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who represents the city of Weston, on Tuesday declared a public health emergency against Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointee Ladapo, calling for unvaccinated children to be vaccinated. They called on the government to require all students to be absent from school during this period. outbreak.

Ladapo's recommendation informs parents of unvaccinated children that they can decide whether to send their children to school, and that children who have been exposed to measles and have not been vaccinated This goes against guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urges people to get vaccinated. If you contract the virus, you can stay home for up to 21 days. This is about the same amount of time it takes for measles symptoms to appear after exposure to the virus.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata said the most recent Manatee Bay students with confirmed cases of the virus had not been on campus since Feb. 15 and that they were still in quarantine. It means.

Wasserman Schultz also called for Ladapo to resign or be fired and called on DeSantis to do more to protect Floridians.

“I would have thought he would have intervened here or had some communication to make sure there was no irresponsible guidance by the surgeon general,” she said. “And the fact that he took no action to rescind it shows Ron DeSantis' indifference to keeping the public's health safe.”

Ladapo's office did not respond to CNN's request for comment on Wasserman Schultz's comments Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health posted: Notification to healthcare provider The website reminds people that suspected measles cases should be reported immediately and links to guidance on case identification, testing and management.

in Statement shared on Mondaythe Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), said it was “alarmed” by the measles outbreak in the United States.

“Although measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, it remains the most contagious human virus in circulation. Thankfully, by following established public health principles, Americans can children can make informed decisions, prevent outbreaks and protect their communities. Vaccination is the best and safest way to protect children,” said Marcus, ASTHO's Chief Medical Officer.・Dr. Plescia said in a statement.

“Due to the risk of severe disease from measles and the high likelihood of infecting others even before symptoms become apparent, established public health practice recommends that people who have been exposed to measles not be vaccinated. People are advised to remain at home for at least 21 days to prevent further growth of measles outbreak.”

Adults and children who have not received the MMR vaccine should receive the vaccine, especially if they live in areas where the outbreak is occurring, ASTHO said.

“There is no doubt that this is disruptive for those affected, but imagine how much more disruptive it would be if measles returned to the United States and spread widely, impacting children and communities across the country. Look at it,” Plescia said.

Measles cases have occurred in multiple states this year. As of Thursday, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, louisianaMaryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, OhioPennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, According to the CDC. In comparison, a total of 58 cases were reported for all of last year.

CNN's Dennis Royal, Sean Nottingham and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.