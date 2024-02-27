Health
More measles cases reported at Florida elementary school; lawmakers call for public health emergency
CNN
—
The Broward County Schools Superintendent announced Tuesday that there have been seven measles cases linked to an outbreak at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston, Florida. The Florida Department of Health is reporting 10 new cases statewide.
The additional cases come as lawmakers and health officials across the country urge parents and state officials to take additional steps to protect students.Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo wrote in a letter The health department announced last week that during the outbreak, “decisions regarding school attendance will be left to parents and guardians.”
Nine of the state's measles cases are in Broward County, and all involve children, according to the latest statistics from the Florida Department of Health.
Seven of the children were between the ages of 5 and 14; data indicates. The other two children are under 4 years old.
The state's 10th confirmed travel-related case in an adult was reported in Polk County, according to the state Department of Health.
According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause complications and even death. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash with red spots. In rare cases, it may cause pneumonia, encephalitis, or death.You can also get measles weaken the immune system And it has the potential to “delete” that immune memory.
The measles virus can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for up to two hours after leaving the room.
Expert Recommendation to Children receive two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella, or MMR vaccine. The first time is between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second time is between 4 and 6 years of age. One dose is approximately 93% effective in preventing exposure to the measles virus. Approximately 97% efficacy is achieved with two doses.
State health officials have not responded to CNN's questions about the vaccination status of children under 5, whether they have been hospitalized or details about the Polk County incident.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who represents the city of Weston, on Tuesday declared a public health emergency against Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointee Ladapo, calling for unvaccinated children to be vaccinated. They called on the government to require all students to be absent from school during this period. outbreak.
Ladapo's recommendation informs parents of unvaccinated children that they can decide whether to send their children to school, and that children who have been exposed to measles and have not been vaccinated This goes against guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urges people to get vaccinated. If you contract the virus, you can stay home for up to 21 days. This is about the same amount of time it takes for measles symptoms to appear after exposure to the virus.
Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata said the most recent Manatee Bay students with confirmed cases of the virus had not been on campus since Feb. 15 and that they were still in quarantine. It means.
Wasserman Schultz also called for Ladapo to resign or be fired and called on DeSantis to do more to protect Floridians.
“I would have thought he would have intervened here or had some communication to make sure there was no irresponsible guidance by the surgeon general,” she said. “And the fact that he took no action to rescind it shows Ron DeSantis' indifference to keeping the public's health safe.”
Ladapo's office did not respond to CNN's request for comment on Wasserman Schultz's comments Tuesday.
The Florida Department of Health posted: Notification to healthcare provider The website reminds people that suspected measles cases should be reported immediately and links to guidance on case identification, testing and management.
in Statement shared on Mondaythe Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), said it was “alarmed” by the measles outbreak in the United States.
“Although measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, it remains the most contagious human virus in circulation. Thankfully, by following established public health principles, Americans can children can make informed decisions, prevent outbreaks and protect their communities. Vaccination is the best and safest way to protect children,” said Marcus, ASTHO's Chief Medical Officer.・Dr. Plescia said in a statement.
“Due to the risk of severe disease from measles and the high likelihood of infecting others even before symptoms become apparent, established public health practice recommends that people who have been exposed to measles not be vaccinated. People are advised to remain at home for at least 21 days to prevent further growth of measles outbreak.”
Adults and children who have not received the MMR vaccine should receive the vaccine, especially if they live in areas where the outbreak is occurring, ASTHO said.
“There is no doubt that this is disruptive for those affected, but imagine how much more disruptive it would be if measles returned to the United States and spread widely, impacting children and communities across the country. Look at it,” Plescia said.
Measles cases have occurred in multiple states this year. As of Thursday, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, louisianaMaryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, OhioPennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, According to the CDC. In comparison, a total of 58 cases were reported for all of last year.
CNN's Dennis Royal, Sean Nottingham and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/27/health/florida-measles-outbreak/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UM to host top-ranked freshman at Cliff Keen
- Newgarden launches trading on the New York Stock Exchange
- Texas Tech University and TTUHSC professors honored as NAI senior members
- News is a bu$iness. Or is she?
- More measles cases reported at Florida elementary school; lawmakers call for public health emergency
- Five macro views on five regions: what will the elections mean for investors?
- US military cuts thousands of jobs in major overhaul to prepare for future wars
- Jon Stewart Tearfully Pays Tribute to His Late Dog on 'The Daily Show'
- Figure skaters and hockey players unite to address the issue of varsity letters in Livonia
- Wild animal repatriation, Florida legislative halt, innovation surge
- Portsmouth will host the UK's national commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day
- A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Idaho, but no injuries have been reported