Long-acting ART for HIV is effective for people struggling with daily medications

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue continues to occur, please contact us [email protected] . Return to Helio Important points: Long-acting ART for HIV is effective in achieving viral suppression in people who are not adherent to daily oral ART.

Approximately 70% of people on ART achieve viral suppression in the United States. NIH and ViiV Healthcare say ongoing trials show that long-acting injectable ART for HIV is effective for people who struggle to consistently take their medication every day. announced. Interim findings from the Randomized Long-Acting Therapies to Improve Treatment Success in Daily Life (LATITUDE) study show that long-acting therapy compared with daily oral ART for those unable to adhere to a daily regimen We demonstrated that ART was more likely to suppress the virus.





Long-acting ART for HIV effectively helps people who struggle with daily pill administration to achieve viral suppression. image: NIAID



As a result, an independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended that researchers stop randomly assigning participants and instead recommend that all eligible participants receive long-acting ART. According to the CDC, about 70% of people taking ART in the United States achieve HIV viral suppression, but some have difficulty adhering to their medication. Long-acting ART is Developed for people with disabilities Access to or adherence to oral therapy and previous studies showed they were safe And it's effective. “There are many reasons why people find it difficult to continue with daily oral treatment, but the LATITUDE study shows that injectable treatment with cabotegravir and rilpivirine can help suppress the virus and benefit overall health. .” Kimberly Smith, MD, MPH; ViiV Healthcare's head of research and development said in a press release. “Optimizing treatment for all people living with HIV, including those with adherence challenges, is critical to efforts to end the HIV epidemic,” said Smith. LATITUDE is being conducted at 31 sites in the United States and initially enrolled patients who received daily oral ART while receiving adherence support to achieve viral suppression, the NIH said in a press release. Those who achieved viral suppression were then randomly assigned to receive long-acting ART every 4 weeks or continue oral ART. A review of interim data by the DSMB indicates that long-acting ART once every four weeks is more effective than daily oral ART for study participants, and the committee recommends that all study participants The decision was made to encourage people to choose their preferred format. “Interim data demonstrating the superiority of long-acting therapy compared to daily oral therapy in people who have difficulty taking their daily medications for HIV infection is a remarkable achievement,” Professor Smith said. Ta. Injectable ART is also approved in the United States for: 2 months administrationThis means you can receive just six treatments per year. References:

