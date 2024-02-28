New Ebola, Marburg disease guidelines address 'misbehavior' | Transmission





MedPageToday According to the WHO, routine chlorine disinfectant spraying and misuse of personal protective equipment are problems. The World Health Organization (WHO)'s updated infection prevention and control (IPC) guidelines for Ebola and Marburg disease aim to address “inadequate practices” in the management of these outbreaks, according to a summary of recommendations. “Cumulative experience during past outbreaks warrants a review of existing IPC recommendations,” wrote Victoria Willett, RN, of WHO in Geneva, and colleagues. BMJ. “Examples include the idea that more personal protective equipment (PPE) is always better than less personal PPE, and the lack of disinfection, despite previous WHO recommendations against this practice. For this reason, chlorine is regularly sprayed,'' they commented. Ebola hemorrhagic fever and Marburg disease outbreaks have continued to occur since the Zaire Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa from 2014 to 2016. Recent Ebola hemorrhagic fever outbreak It originated in Uganda and started in September 2022 and ended in January 2023. They noted that excessive or inappropriate use of PPE is associated with negative effects on healthcare workers and negative impacts on the environment. Spraying workers and the environment with chlorine during Ebola and Marburg virus outbreaks remains a common practice, but it causes harmful eye, respiratory, and skin reactions. Instead, WHO recommends wiping potentially contaminated surfaces with a disinfectant. An example of the confusion surrounding PPE use, Willett and colleagues noted, is that some facilities rely on double gloving, with varying approaches to changing and sanitizing gloves between patients.new guidelinesThe paper, published last August, clarifies when double or single gloves should be used, how to disinfect gloves and when gloves should be changed between patients.

