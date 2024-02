Talk therapy may improve mood in menopause

Written by Aurelia Fosterhealth reporter Getty Images Analysis suggests that mindfulness therapy, group therapy, and cognitive behavioral therapy may effectively treat menopausal symptoms such as low mood and anxiety. The University College London study, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, looked at 30 studies involving 3,500 women in 14 countries, including the UK, US and Australia. Draft NHS guidelines We recommend offering CBT alongside or in place of HRT. The researchers said it had the potential to “give GPs and patients more options”. HRT replaces the hormones estrogen, progestogen, or both. It is administered using a gel, cream, pessary, tablet or spray. However, psychosocial therapies such as group counseling, couples support, and health coaching, as well as mindfulness and CBT, focus on developing behavioral patterns, coping strategies, and relaxation techniques. And the UCL researchers found that “empowering women” to develop positive thinking probably has benefits over HRT, while CBT is the least expensive because it delivers results in a shorter time frame. It is said to be highly effective. Some women showed “statistically significant improvements” in anxiety and depression after undergoing CBT or mindfulness therapy compared to no treatment or alternative treatments. Ta. CBT and group therapy improved my sleep, memory, and concentration. Talk therapy can also improve quality of life and help women deal with other common challenges when their symptoms have made them less confident. hot flash Amy Spector, professor of clinical psychology of aging at UCL, said: “There is a clear link between these physical and psychological symptoms. “A clear example is the link between hot flashes and anxiety. “When people have hot flashes, they tend to be very anxious about having them. “And that anxiety can also lead to increased flushing. “Lack of sleep lowers your mood and can lead to depression. “But when people get depressed, one of the symptoms is sleep deprivation, so we see another cycle. “What we sometimes see is people quit, avoid the situation, quit their jobs, get stuck in this vicious cycle and feel like they can't cope. “CBT aims to counter these negative cycles by getting people to use strategies and consider different ways of looking at things. “They may reduce avoidance and experiment, which involves testing things.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/health-68413808 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos