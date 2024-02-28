Lake Eola swan tests positive as swan dies





Orlando officials have confirmed a positive case of avian influenza in a swan at Lake Eola Park. Over the past two weeks, city workers have found several dead birds at Lake Eola Park. These deaths prompted prompt consultation with local veterinary experts, who recommended that authorities send two of the deceased swans for necropsy. The city sent a dead Royal Mute Swan and a dead Australian Black Swan, both of which tested positive for avian influenza. Two more birds were found dead last weekend. Concerned about possible criminal activity, the city contacted Orlando police and began an investigation. Two of the swans have also been sent for autopsy, but the results are not yet available. Many people were very surprised as they had not heard anything about it, but the City of Orlando just released the information on Tuesday, and a City of Orlando spokesperson said they are taking every precaution. “We always come here, but today we brought our families. They are all from Brazil and we all feed the birds. We have children here, so This is scary,” said visitor Paul Cisneiros. “It's not good, it's terrible. We don't really touch the birds when we're here, we just feed them,” said Ovid Paul, a visitor to Lake Eola. “Everyone comes here to feed them. Look at them. They're the main attraction. We need to take care of them,” said resident Aaron Henderson. . A City of Orlando spokesperson said the city will continue to track, monitor and report new cases. The city said it is doing everything it can to keep the community safe and limit the spread of bird flu. Out of an abundance of caution, the city said it has actively disinfected multiple areas within the park and will continue to do so during this period. The city also advised employees to take additional precautions, including washing shoes, uniforms and equipment. According to the CDC, bird flu can be transmitted to humans, but the city says it is extremely rare. Only one case has been reported in the U.S. since 2022, according to the city. Doctors say the symptoms are similar to the regular flu, including a runny nose, sore throat and fever. Communities can do certain things to protect themselves, including: At Lake Eola Park, avoid direct contact with birds and only observe them from a distance. This applies to both people and pets in the park.

Avoid contact with bird excrement.

Remove shoes when entering the house and wash shoes if contamination is suspected. The city said that based on the park's size and bird population, the FWC recommends letting the flu rule out naturally because some birds may develop immunity. The city will continue to monitor the situation and report any new cases to the FWC. Orlando continues to be vigilant about sanitizing parks.

