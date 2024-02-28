Antidepressant use increases among young adults and adolescents

Share on Pinterest A new study reports a sharp increase in the use of antidepressants among young people, especially female teens.Aleksander Nakic/Getty Images A new study reports that antidepressant prescriptions for young adults and teens have increased by nearly 64% since 2020.

This study shows that antidepressant use was increasing even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antidepressant use increased significantly among young women, but decreased among men.

Experts say pandemic-related stress and past mental health issues may be contributing to the rise in infection rates.

Increased access to mental health resources may also increase prescribing of antidepressants. Antidepressant use among young people has increased in recent years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, antidepressant administration rates among young adults and adolescents have increased significantly, according to a new study. The results of this survey were announced on February 26th. American Academy of Pediatrics. Researchers looked at antidepressant prescriptions among youth ages 12 to 25 in the United States from 2016 to 2022, and found that monthly antidepressant dispensing rates increased by 66.3% during this period. Since March 2020, this rate has increased by 129.6%, or 56.5% faster, for female teens aged 12-17 and 18-25. Conversely, there was a decline among male teenagers and young adults in the same age group.

A new study shows that teenage women are much more likely to be prescribed antidepressants than men. “The beginning of” depressive disorder during peak pubertyAnd while we know that after adolescence, depression is about twice as common in women as in men, this was not the case before the prevalence rates for women and men were about the same,” Olfson explained. did. Another plausible explanation, experts say, is that young men may be less likely than women to seek out mental health symptoms and seek care. Future research should investigate whether the reduction in antidepressant doses in male teens reflects underuse of antidepressants relative to the level of need, Shahani said. . Olfson noted that telemedicine, which has become available on a large scale during the pandemic, may be more widely accepted and used by young women than men. “There is evidence that rates of depression were increasing among young people in the years leading up to the pandemic, while little progress was made in closing the gap of unmet health care needs. treatment of depression among young people in the United States,” Olfson said. “It is possible, but not established, that telehealth is helping to close the gap in unmet need for mental health treatment.”

Antidepressants are generally well tolerated and have minimal side effects, which tend to be dose-dependent. largely Antidepressant side effects Symptoms are mild and subside within one to two weeks or when the dose is reduced, Shahani said, noting that common side effects may include: abdominal pain

nausea

diarrhea

stirring

Jerky feeling

headache

changes in sleep Serious adverse events from antidepressants are rare but can occur in some people. For reasons that are not well understood, antidepressants can cause an increase in symptoms. Suicidal thoughts and behavior among a small number of young people. However, Olfson noted that this risk appears to be highest early in treatment. “Due to the increasing use of antidepressants by young people, especially adolescent girls and young women, we need to identify emerging suicidal symptoms so that appropriate support can be provided to young people who develop suicidal symptoms while on antidepressant treatment. “We need to be careful and cautious,” he said. . Shahani added that there could be an increase. suicidal thoughts Behavior of pediatric patients initiating treatment with antidepressants or dose escalation. Antidepressants can also have negative effects on people with bipolar disorder. “The risks for bipolar disorder patients switching from treatment to major depression to hypomania or mania due to treatment with antidepressants. [also] We need to look into it,” Shahani said. Finally, people taking antidepressants should also be aware of possible drug interactions. Always consult your health care professional before starting antidepressants.