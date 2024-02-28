Will it hit the Finger Lakes in the Hudson Valley?

As a measles epidemic spreads across the world in 2024, health officials are preparing for the highly contagious virus to hit communities in New York.

Earlier this year, New York City reported its first measles case as part of an outbreak that has expanded to include 35 cases in 15 states by 2024. Last year, measles spread to more than 58,000 people across Europe and Central Asia, resulting in thousands of infections. Measles-related hospitalizations and 10 deaths occur, accelerating the ongoing epidemic in 2024. The World Health Organization reported.

In New York state, the measles outbreak has not yet spread to other parts of the state. Trends that attract attention Research conducted in parts of the Hudson Valley and New York City in late 2018 and 2019 highlights how the virus can quickly infect hundreds of people and unvaccinated people are at highest risk. It was done.

What is the measles vaccination rate in New York State?

A total of 98% of New York state kindergarteners were up to date on the 2020-2021 measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Recent Federal Data Show.

But vaccination rates among younger children vary widely across the state, with some counties at higher risk of struggling to contain potential measles outbreaks.

Measles outbreak: CDC warns measles cases are on the rise, urges health care providers to be wary of the disease

The lowest vaccination rates based on the proportion of children who received one recommended dose of MMR by age 2 were:

Rockland County (54%)

Yates County (56%)

Jefferson (57%)

Orange (58%)

Sullivan (64%)

Vaccination rates have been low in some of these communities, due in part to large populations of Amish and Orthodox Jews, some of whom have historically resisted vaccination and are susceptible to diseases that can be prevented by vaccines, such as measles. Also included were groups that have been associated with outbreaks of other diseases.

Meanwhile, Westchester County's vaccination rate was about 75%, lower than the statewide average of 79%. Monroe County had the highest rate in the state at nearly 87%, with Cayuga and Clinton counties leading the way at 90% each.

Florida ignored CDC measles recommendations. what is that?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that unvaccinated children exposed to measles be isolated for three weeks.

But Florida's Surgeon General recently ignored those rules, saying children's school attendance is at the discretion of parents, citing “high immunization rates” and the burden of missing school on healthy children. Ta.

During the 2019 measles outbreak in New York, clashes erupted over Rockland County's emergency order banning unvaccinated students from classrooms. led to a lawsuit.state representative of the year Eliminating religious exemptions for school vaccinationscites in part the measles outbreak that infected more than 850 people, a disease that was once declared eradicated 24 years ago.

What is New York State doing to limit the risk of measles?

Local health departments are monitoring measles cases and promoting MMR vaccination, including in Rockland County, where officials are administering the MMR vaccine. Mobile vaccination unit and inflatable trailer As part of efforts to promote access to vaccines.

What is New York Rule 2.13?

Over the past year, the state's isolation and quarantine policies have been the focus of a heated political debate in Albany, with state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, among others. Request to state officials Refrain from republishing Rule 2.13 related to this policy.

The rule states: “For purposes of a quarantine order, the location of quarantine may include home quarantine, quarantine in other residential or temporary housing, or any other location deemed appropriate by the public health authority issuing the order, in accordance with the direction of the State. may include in-location quarantine.” “The Secretary of Health may issue an order.” Poynter Institute's PolitiFact website

Court of Appeals last year Mr. Borrero's challenge to this measure was dismissed., which he argued unfairly allowed health officials to isolate and quarantine New Yorkers without proper legal process. During a budget hearing earlier this year, Borrello asked state Health Commissioner Dr. James MacDonald about the issue, but MacDonald said there were no plans to reissue Rule 2.13.

Social media posts describe the measure as a means to create quarantine camps, while several fact-checking websites say: PolityFact websitedebunked this claim, citing expert analysis of the country's policies.

USA TODAY's Eduardo Cuevas contributed to this report.