Health
One hospital pushes to introduce genetic cancer testing to more black women
Breast cancer tends to affect black women at a younger age and be more aggressive, but the number of breast cancer cases is being underestimated when it comes to genetic screening, say doctors launching a new awareness campaign. points out.
of Awareness activitiesThe study, announced Wednesday by Women's College Hospital in Toronto, focuses on genetic screening for changes and mutations in two important genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2, as well as other genes.
Dr. Aisha Lofters, a family physician and researcher at the hospital, helped launch the Take Action, Take Control initiative, which aims to help Black women learn more about genetic cancer testing.
The goal of screening is to detect diseases like breast cancer before they cause any problems for patients, Lofters said.
“The idea is that by catching a disease very early, you can change the course of that disease and actually literally save lives,” she said in an interview.
When the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes do not function properly due to mutations, they are strongly associated with breast, ovarian, and prostate cancer. According to Women's College Hospital, it is estimated that 1 in 300 to 400 Canadians carry the BRCA1/2 gene mutation, which is about the same. in uk and more common in America.
The hospital and the Canadian Cancer Society estimate that having a BRCA mutation tends to increase the lifetime risk of cancer compared to the average lifetime risk of the general population.
- Breast cancer — 70% vs. 13%.
- Ovarian cancer — 20 to 40 percent vs. 1.4 percent.
- Prostate cancer — 35 percent vs. 12.3 percent.
Researchers at Women's College Hospital say black people are significantly underrepresented in the Screen Project program, making up 1.5% of participants since its inception in 2017. 9.6% Of the total population of Toronto.
“While we see these genes occurring in all ethnic and racial communities, we recognize that knowledge about these genes is needed in Black communities. That means it's lower than it would be,” Lofters said.
Screening is done by blood test, cheek swab or saliva sample. The Screen Project is promoting paid self-test kits that use saliva and can take up to eight weeks to produce results.
BRCA status prompts women to choose mastectomy
State programs cover testing and genetic counseling based on recent family history and whether the individual has cancer. People with less direct ties to cancer may choose to pay hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket for treatment. Direct-to-consumer testingonly results are provided and may not include genetic counseling.
Elysia Bryan of Toronto was 34 years old in 2021 when she noticed a lump growing in her right breast, prompting her to undergo a free genetic screening test provided by the province.
“My first thought was, 'I'm going to die,'” Brian recalls. “My mind was leaning towards the darkest options possible, but I now know that doctors at the time told me it was treatable.”
Brian, who underwent a lumpectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy, has a family history of breast cancer but was unaware of it at the time of her diagnosis. That “started a conversation” with her family, she says.
After learning he had a BRCA2 mutation, Brian decided to undergo a double mastectomy with reconstruction and a month of radiation treatment to prevent the cancer from coming back.
Brian said it was important for him to get tested and know the information the test would provide in order to plan for his family and career. She also shared her diagnosis with her relatives so they understood that they too may be at risk.
Promoting accessibility and awareness
Other options for people with BRCA1 or 2 mutations include taking medications and more breast exams, depending on the type of cancer.
Brian had state funding for genetic testing at another hospital, but wanted to share her story as part of a campaign at the women's college.
“When I was looking for information, there weren't many stories about people who looked like me or my age,” she said.
Dr. Onye Norom, an assistant professor and family physician at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, is not involved in the Women's University project, but her research focuses on anti-Black racism as a driver of inequality in Canada. is guessing.
“Black women, especially women of West African and Central African descent, are at risk for more aggressive breast cancers that develop at a younger age,” Norom said, noting that they tend to be harder to treat.
Norom said it's important to know that genetic screening is available. “What we're hearing in the community is that a lot of women don't know about this.”
Dr. Lofters recommends talking openly with your family about cancer and whether you have a history of it.
“I think sometimes in a lot of people and in a lot of communities, we don't talk about why my aunt died, why my grandma died,” she said. “It's very important to know what risks you're exposed to.”
Lofter and Norom also want doctors to be able to have conversations with patients.
“We need to make sure that health care providers are aware of this problem that we see internationally that black women have worse survival outcomes,” Norom said.
