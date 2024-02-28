Study shows marijuana use is associated with increased risk of heart attack and stroke





Even if you don't have pre-existing heart disease and never smoke or smoke marijuana, smoking, vaping, or ingesting marijuana is associated with a significantly increased risk of heart attack and stroke. A new study has found that.

Both daily and non-daily cannabis users have a higher risk of heart attack and stroke than non-users, while daily cannabis use increases the risk of stroke by 42% and increases the risk of heart attack by 25%. Research has shown that it increases. The risk increased as the number of days of marijuana use increased.

“Marijuana smoke is not that different from cigarette smoke, except for the psychoactive effects of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) vs. nicotine,” said lead author of the study and a data analyst at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. says Abra Jeffers, a smoking cessation researcher.

“Our study shows that smoking cannabis has significant cardiovascular effects.” There are similar risks to smoking cigarettes. This is especially important as cannabis use increases and traditional tobacco use decreases,” Jeffers said in a statement.

The study results mirror other studies that have found that daily marijuana use is associated with increases in coronary heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, said Dr. Robert Page II. Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Physical Medicine at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Aurora, Colorado.

“The results of this study have huge implications for people's health and should serve as a call to action for all health professionals, as this study shows that cannabis use and cardiovascular disease are potentially dangerous. “There is a growing body of literature suggesting that this may be a combination,” Page said in the paper. statement.

Page was not involved in the study, but chaired the 2020 volunteer writing group. scientific statement About medical and recreational cannabis use and cardiovascular health.

Danger exists for young and old alike



the study, Published on Wednesday The Journal of the American Heart Association analyzed data from 430,000 adults collected from 2016 to 2020. behavioral risk factor monitoring system; National telephone survey conducted annually by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The age of the survey participants ranged from 18 to 74 years, with an average age of 45 years. Nearly 90% of the adults had never used marijuana, and more than 63% had never used tobacco. Among current cannabis users, nearly 74% report that smoking is the most common form of consumption. 4% used it daily, while 7% used it less than daily. Approximately 29% of daily marijuana users and 44% of casual users have never used tobacco.

Young adults (defined as men under the age of 55 and women under the age of 65) who use marijuana have a 36% higher risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack, and stroke, regardless of whether they also used conventional tobacco products. %it was high.

There is a known link between heart disease and marijuana



Previous research has already found a link between heart disease and marijuana use.

A February 2023 study found that daily use of marijuana can increase mental acuity. Coronary artery disease risk This was a one-third decrease compared to those who did not participate at all. Coronary artery disease is caused by plaque buildup on the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. CAD, also called atherosclerosis, is the most common type of heart disease. CDC.

Two studies published in November found that older people who don't smoke but do smoke marijuana both risks were high heart attack and stroke People who are hospitalized or using marijuana They were 34% more likely to develop heart failure every day.

Marijuana use is increasing among older adults.a 2020 survey Number of Americans aged 65 and older who smoke marijuana or use edibles revealed doubled Between 2015 and 2018.

The American Heart Association advises people: Avoid smoking and e-cigarettes Any substances, including cannabis products, are prohibited as they can harm the heart, lungs and blood vessels.

“The latest research on cannabis use shows that smoking and inhaling cannabis increases the concentration of carboxyhemoglobin (carbon monoxide, a toxic gas) in the blood. (and) The effects of tar (a partially burned flammable substance) are similar to those of smoking cigarettes, and both are associated with heart muscle disease, chest pain, heart rhythm disturbances, heart attacks, and other serious conditions.” Page told CNN. Preliminary interview.

“You need to treat this like any other risk factor (for heart disease or stroke) and be honest about the risk you're taking,” he says.