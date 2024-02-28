Marijuana use is associated with increased risk of heart attack and stroke

(American Heart Association)

Smoking, eating, or vaping marijuana may increase your risk of heart attack and stroke, according to a new study.

Survey respondents who reported using cannabis or marijuana were at increased risk for cardiovascular problems, regardless of whether they used tobacco products or had other potential cardiovascular risk factors, the study found. research It was published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

“Despite its common use, little is known about the risks of cannabis use, particularly the risks of cardiovascular disease,” study lead author Dr. Abra Jeffers said in the paper. news release. Jeffers is a data analyst at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Awareness about the harms of smoking cannabis is decreasing, and people no longer consider cannabis use to be dangerous to their health.”

Additionally, “smoking cannabis, which is the primary method of use, may pose additional risks due to the inhalation of particulate matter,” she said.

The number of people using marijuana in the United States has increased significantly in recent decades, with recreational use now legal in 24 states and the District of Columbia. In 2019, federal investigation Research shows that more than 48 million people ages 12 and older report using marijuana at least once, nearly twice as many as in 2002. At the federal level, marijuana use remains illegal.

Previous research on the association between marijuana use and heart attack or stroke is limited for several reasons. The number of people who frequently smoke marijuana is relatively small, most studies have been conducted in younger populations at low risk for cardiovascular disease, and many people who use marijuana also use tobacco products. This makes it difficult to investigate the effects of marijuana. Independently.

In the new study, researchers analyzed survey data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of 434,104 U.S. adults from 2016 to 2020. They investigated whether the number of days of cannabis use in the past 30 days was associated with self-reported cardiovascular disease outcomes. This includes coronary heart disease, heart attack, and stroke among the general adult population and people who have never smoked or used e-cigarettes. The researchers also examined these associations among men under 55 and women under 65, who are at risk for heart disease.

Marijuana use is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, but those who used marijuana most often had the highest odds. Adults who used marijuana daily were 25% more likely to have a heart attack and 42% more likely to have a stroke than adults who never used marijuana. The most common method of cannabis use was smoking, followed by eating or vaping.

Among men under 55 and women under 65, marijuana use was associated with a 36% higher combined odds of coronary heart disease, heart attack, and stroke, regardless of whether they also used tobacco products. The odds were even higher when researchers looked only at people who had never used tobacco products or e-cigarettes.

“Marijuana smoke is not that different from cigarette smoke, except for the psychoactive drugs THC and nicotine,” Jeffers said. “Our study shows that smoking cannabis has significant cardiovascular risks, similar to smoking cigarettes. Cannabis use is increasing and traditional cigarette use is decreasing. This is especially important because of this.”

Dr. Robert L. Page II, 2020 American Heart Association Writing Group Chair scientific statement upon effects of marijuana Cardiovascular health researchers said in a release that the new findings should serve as a “call to action for all health care professionals” regarding a “potentially dangerous combination.” Page is a professor of clinical pharmacy, medicine, and physical therapy in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora. He was not involved in the new research.

“As the legality and access to cannabis use continues to expand across the United States, practitioners and clinicians need to share and discuss decision-making, non-judgmentally, about potential cardiovascular risks and how to reduce those risks. “We need to remember to assess cannabis use every time we see a patient,” Page said.