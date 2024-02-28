NB's top doctor warns of measles risk in March

With the March holidays just days away, New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health is reminding people to be fully vaccinated against measles before traveling abroad.

Dr. Yves Leger says: Global surge in measles casesDue to the decline in vaccinations due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are concerns about the possibility of travel-related infections occurring in the state.

“Illnesses that occur in other countries pose a risk to us, too, because people can easily go to other countries and get those infections, and then come back here to New Brunswick and become very ill. Because it can be contagious in a short period of time,” Leger said. Wednesday.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious complications including serious illness, hearing loss, brain damage, and even death.

The virus is transmitted through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes, or speaks, or through direct contact with infected nasal or throat secretions.

New Brunswick's last measles outbreak, which occurred in Saint John in 2019 and infected 12 people, started from international travel. People who recently traveled to Europe This is the first case of measles confirmed in the state since 2017.

Public health departments prepare for potential infections

“Given the situation happening around the world, we have already begun to step up our preparations in anticipation of potential cases,” Leger said. “I hope that doesn’t happen, but I want to be prepared in case it does.”

He said public health officials were reviewing guidelines on how to manage measles cases and contacts to ensure they were up to date.

Dr. Yves Leger, the province's acting chief medical officer of health, said measles is highly contagious and lower vaccination rates “open the door for measles cases to establish and spread.” . (New Brunswick Government/Zoom)

We are also working with communications departments to increase social media posts about measles and encourage people to ensure they have up-to-date vaccinations, especially if they are traveling.

In addition, they plan to soon distribute memos to healthcare workers to raise awareness, stay alert to potential infections, and encourage patients to get vaccinated.

“Prevention is always better than trying to treat or manage an outbreak,” Leger said.

Canada's top doctor recommends two doses of vaccination

His comments echo a warning issued by Canada's chief medical officer of health last Friday. Dr. Theresa Tam urged the public to ensure their measles vaccinations are up to date before her international trip.

“A global surge in measles activity and lower measles vaccination rates among Canadian school-age children could lead to an increase in imported measles cases in the lead-up to the spring break travel season. “We are concerned about the spread of infection in Canadian communities,” she said in a statement.

Although measles has been eliminated in Canada since 1998, outbreaks can occur when people who are not fully vaccinated travel to or from countries where the virus is endemic. These imported cases could then lead to the spread of measles among unvaccinated or undervaccinated populations in Canada, Tam advised.

6 confirmed cases in Canada

As of Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada was aware of six measles cases in Canada, some of which required hospitalization. Most of the cases involve unvaccinated or undervaccinated children who have traveled abroad.

Tam said more than 90% of people who have no immunity to measles and come into contact with the virus will become infected.

Children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 20, people who are pregnant, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications.

“I strongly encourage everyone in Canada to get two doses of the measles vaccine, especially before traveling,” Tam said.

it's not too late

Ideally, the measles vaccine should be given at least two weeks before travel, Leger said.

But he said there could still be benefits to starting early.

“The hope is that during that period, the body will also begin to generate some level of immunity, providing some protection, if not complete protection.”

Health officials say two doses of the measles vaccine are nearly 100 percent effective in preventing infection. (Damien Dovarganes/Associated Press)

Since October 1995, all children born in New Brunswick have received two free doses of measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (varicella), or MMR vaccine at 12 and 18 months of age. Offered times.

Together, these doses are nearly 100 percent effective at preventing infection, health officials say.

The Ministry of Health announced that nearly 92 per cent of New Brunswick students entering the 2022-2023 school year have been vaccinated.

Leger said vaccination rates are “pretty good,” but he hopes they can be further increased.

“We are still short of the national goal” of 95% to prevent the spread of infections, he said.

Adults born before 1970 are generally considered immune to measles due to past exposure to the virus.

of Canada's Immunization Guide recommends that adults who are unsure whether they have received the second dose, especially if traveling, get a booster shot.

Symptoms to watch out for

Early symptoms of measles include high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and pain. Small white spots may appear in the mouth 2 to 3 days after symptoms appear.

A red patchy rash also appears on the face within 3 to 7 days and then spreads to the rest of the body.

You can be contagious for up to three weeks before showing symptoms. Research shows that on average, one person with measles can spread it to one of their girlfriends. 12 to 18 others .

Most people will be sick for up to 10 days, then fully recover.