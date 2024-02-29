Ultra-processed foods are linked to 32 negative health effects, review finds | Health

According to the world's largest review of its kind, ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are associated with 32 harmful health effects, including increased risk of heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, negative effects on mental health, and premature death. It is said that they are directly related.

The results of the first comprehensive comprehensive review of evidence come as consumption of UPF in foods such as cereals, protein bars, carbonated drinks, instant meals and fast foods is rapidly increasing worldwide.

In the UK and US, more than half of the average diet now consists of ultra-processed foods. Diets containing as much as 80% UPF are common for some people, especially young people, poor people, and people from disadvantaged areas.

Investigation result Published in BMJ This suggests that a diet high in UPF may be detrimental to many components of health. Researchers said their study of nearly 10 million people highlighted the need for measures to target and reduce exposure to UPF.

The review included experts from many leading institutions, including Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Public Schools. health University of Sydney in the US and Sorbonne University in France.

Writing in the BMJ, they write, “There is an overall link between exposure to ultra-processed foods and 32 health parameters ranging from mortality, cancer, mental, respiratory, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and metabolic health. “A direct relationship was found.”

They added: “We found that increased exposure to ultra-processed foods increases the risk of adverse health outcomes, particularly cardiometabolic, general mental illness, and mortality.”

“These findings provide a rationale for developing and evaluating the effectiveness of population-based public health interventions to target and reduce dietary exposure to ultra-processed foods to improve human health. Offers.”

Ultra-processed foods, such as packaged baked goods and snacks, carbonated drinks, sugary cereals, and ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-eat meals, undergo multiple industrial processes and often contain colorants, emulsifiers, flavorings, and other additives. It is. These products tend to be high in sugar, fat, and salt, but low in vitamins and fiber.

Previous studies have linked UPF to poor health, but there has not yet been a comprehensive review that provides a broad assessment of the evidence in this area.

To fill this gap, researchers conducted a comprehensive review (high-level evidence summary) of 45 separate meta-analyses from 14 review articles linking UPF to adverse health outcomes. did.

All review articles were published in the past three years and had 9.9 million participants. None received any funding from the companies involved in the production of UPF.

Estimates of exposure to ultra-processed foods are obtained from a combination of food frequency questionnaires, 24-hour dietary recalls, and dietary history, measured as large and small intakes, additional meals per day, or 10% increments. it was done.

The researchers ranked the evidence as convincing, highly suggestive, suggestive, weak, or no evidence. We also rated the quality of the evidence as high, moderate, low, or very low.

Overall, the results show that higher UPF exposure is consistently associated with an increased risk of 32 adverse health effects, the BMJ reported.

Compelling evidence shows that high UPF intake is associated with an approximately 50% increased risk of cardiovascular disease-related death, a 48-53% increased risk of anxiety and common mental disorders, and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. It was shown to increase the risk by 12%.

High PF intake was also associated with a 21% increased risk of death from any cause, a 40-66% increased risk of heart disease-related death, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and sleep disorders, and a 22% increased risk of sleep disorders. There is also some very suggestive evidence that suggests an increase. Risk of depression.

There was also evidence of a link between UPF and asthma, gastrointestinal health, some cancers, and cardiometabolic risk factors such as high blood fats and low levels of “good” cholesterol, but research They cautioned that evidence of these links remains limited.

The researchers acknowledged that their comprehensive review had some limitations, including the inability to exclude the possibility that other unmeasured factors or variability in assessing UPF intake influenced the results.

Some experts not involved in the research also highlighted the weakness of many of the studies included in the comprehensive review and cautioned that the findings do not prove causation.

However, Dr. Chris van Tulleken, an associate professor at University College London and one of the world's leading UPF experts, said the study results now indicate that “a link between a high UPF diet and multiple healthy foods'' It is “completely consistent” with the vast number of independent studies that clearly show that Adverse health effects, including premature death. ”

“We have a good understanding of the mechanisms by which these foods cause harm,” he added. “Part of this is due to poor nutritional status, as they are high in saturated fat, salt and free sugars.

However, the way they are processed is also important. They are designed and marketed in a way that promotes overconsumption. For example, they are typically soft and energy-dense, and are typically actively marketed to disadvantaged communities. ”

In the linked editorialBrazilian academics say UPF is “often a cheap raw material that is chemically processed” and “used in combination with flavorings, colorants, emulsifiers, thickeners, and other additives.” It's made to be palatable and attractive.”

It added: “The time is now for United Nations agencies to work with Member States to develop and implement a framework convention on ultra-processed foods similar to the framework on tobacco.”

On the other hand, in another study, Published in “Lancet Public Health” It suggested that more than 9,000 heart disease-related deaths in the UK could be prevented over the next 20 years if all restaurants, fast food outlets, cafes, pubs and takeaway menus displayed calories.