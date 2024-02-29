Microplastics in the human placenta raise fetal and maternal health concerns





We know that plastic is everywhere. It's in our daily necessities, and it's also found its way into our food and our bodies. Now, a group of scientists at the University of New Mexico has announced the discovery of microplastics in human placentas, raising concerns about the health of babies and pregnant women. Research published in journals toxicologyexamined 62 placental samples and found levels of microplastics in all samples ranging from 6.5 to 790 micrograms per gram of tissue. The researchers found that the majority (54%) of the plastic in placental tissue was made of polyethylene. Polyethylene is the most widely used plastic in the world, used to make plastic bags, bottles, cosmetics, toys, and many other things. Polyvinyl chloride (known as PVC) and nylon each accounted for about 10%, with the rest made up of nine other types of plastics. see next: Nanoplastics are in far more bottled water than previously thought Although the amount of microplastics in the placenta is tiny, even at one-millionth of a microgram, doctors are wondering what kind of negative effects long-term ingestion of these plastics may have. I'm concerned about whether there is. “The dose makes the poison,” said team leader Matthew Kampen, a professor in UNM's School of Pharmacy.press release. “We become concerned as the doses continue to increase. If we see effects on the placenta, all mammalian life on Earth could be affected. That's not a good thing.” Like this study, many studies have been reported on the presence of microplastics in the human body, including: in our blood, brain and breast milkindicating that the contamination is widespread, and Kampen says the situation will only get worse. “The trajectory is to double every 10 to 15 years,” Kampen said. “So even if we stop it today, in 2050 there will be three times as much plastic in the background as there is today. And we're not going to stop it today.” Although the health effects of microplastics are not fully understood, the accumulation of microplastics in human tissues can lead to health problems such as inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer in young people, and decreased sperm count, Kampen said. They point out that this may also explain the increase in Previous researchThey noted that these tiny plastic particles can actually harm human cells. Furthermore, Professor Kampen said the new discovery of microplastics in the placenta was alarming. That's because the placenta develops over just eight months, whereas “other organs in the body accumulate over a much longer period of time.” Scientists said they plan to conduct further research into how these plastics affect the health of babies and pregnant people. Trending articles in scrippsnews.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.3newsnow.com/microplastics-in-human-placentas-raise-fetal-maternal-health-concerns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos