Fairhope school closed due to gastroenteritis suspected to be norovirus

Fairhope, Ala. (there is nothing) – Fairhope West Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of this week due to an unexplained gastroenteritis outbreak within the school. Fairhope East is currently encouraging parents to keep their children home for the rest of this week while Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) officials and school officials work to determine the cause. .

773 students at Fairhope West Elementary School stayed home or went home Wednesday after parents were alerted to a gastroenteritis outbreak at the school. (Hal Schulich)

Diego Moreno, a parent at Fairhope West Elementary School, said: “Yesterday, my son threw up four or five times during the night and he vomited all night.''He is going to the hospital today, but many of the children… I was told that he is currently not feeling well.”

The Moreno family is going through what many others are going through with an unknown gastrointestinal illness that spread at Fairhope West Elementary School. On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 29 students were absent from school due to illness, and school officials said that number had jumped overnight to include nearly half of the staff.

The school sent emails to parents Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning informing them of the issue. Many parents who did not receive the email in time came to pick up their children during the day Wednesday.

“It's very alarming. It's very alarming to know what's going on,” the student's grandmother said after picking the student up from school. “It's really concerning because I have children and grandchildren who have never experienced anything like this.”

School health officials say that while the spread of infection is a concern, it is not uncommon for the virus to spread in school settings at this time of year. The Alabama Department of Public Health and Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler released the following statement today:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) received a report of a gastroenteritis outbreak at Fairhope West Elementary School and is investigating. The Baldwin County School System is working with the Health Department. Only nausea and vomiting have been reported. ADPH Infectious Disease and Outbreak Division staff distributed specimen collection materials for testing through the ADPH Office of Clinical Laboratories. ADPH environmental staff trained personnel and conducted exposure activity profiling. This is an ongoing investigation and ADPH will provide updates as information becomes available. thank you.

parents, After careful consideration, we have decided to close Fairhope West until Friday, March 1st. Given the number of staff and students who are absent, and the number of people experiencing symptoms, we unfortunately have to take the following steps to help stop the spread of infection. Please close the building. We will carry out a deep cleaning of the school while we are away, so when students return next week, maximum disinfection will be in place. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Please take care of yourself and your family. eddie tyler director #baldwinproud #communitystrong

The Alabama Department of Public Health was notified on Tuesday and sent staff to the scene on Wednesday to investigate the illness. Baldwin County Schools medical personnel are also cooperating and hope to determine the cause of the illness within the next few days.

“It affects the gastrointestinal system and has an early onset but short duration,” explains Dr. Alison Ladd, Baldwin County School Health Services Coordinator. “We are treating many of the people watching your program as if they have norovirus, which has probably been seen in the media, and we are working with our colleagues at ADPH to confirm that suspicion. Masu.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, parents of students at Fairhope East Elementary School were being urged by school administrators to consider keeping their children home for the rest of the week. A similar incident occurred there, and it is only a suggestion, following the closure of Fairhope West. Absences will be excused and academic transfers will be permitted.

