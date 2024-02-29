Health
Vaping for Nicotine Smoking: Who, What, and How?
We know prescribers want simple guidance on e-cigarettes. To address these frequently asked questions for prescribers, the TGA and RACGP will host a webinar that will be published in TGA's He Webinars. Vaping hub soon.
Below is a summary of the webinars for members.
There is modest evidence to support prescribing vaping to people who want to quit smoking but have not been able to achieve sobriety with first-line therapy (a combination of behavioral support and TGA-approved medications). Smoking cessation counselors in each state and territory are fully trained to provide behavioral support.
Although vaping is an unlicensed product, doctors can legally prescribe it through the Special Access Scheme (SAS) B or C or become an Authorized Prescriber (AP).
Recognizing the problems nicotine has on young brains, the SAS-B pathway is required if you are under 16 years of age. Prescribers must fully inform patients that they are requesting access to products that have not been evaluated for quality or safety and obtain verbal consent.
A list of TGO 110 compliant vapes can be found here. List of notified VAPEs.
Not all prescribers are familiar with vaping and its accessories. Pods are preferred over liquids to minimize accidents. For those who smoke frequently, 35mg/mL nicotine pods per day may be appropriate for him. We recommend trial and error and review every three months.
It is necessary to prescribe substances for the device and accessories.
There are many vapers who have never smoked and need help to quit. There is no evidence-based advice available for this group. Additionally, this group tends to be minors.
Behavioral support combined with TGA-approved NRT (off-label) is recommended as a general rule for nicotine cessation therapy.
|
