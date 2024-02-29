Children 'suffering needlessly': push to vaccinate children as measles cases surge | UK News





Health experts say children are “suffering needlessly” as fewer parents choose routine childhood vaccinations. The UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) is launching a new campaign to increase the number of children vaccinated after all jabs in the UK failed to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) uptake target of 95% last year. It has started. Experts added that uptake rates are particularly low in urban centers. The new campaign features children asking their parents if their vaccines are up to date. “If we are not vaccinated, we are not protected,” the children in the video say. “We are at risk of developing serious illness and lifelong disability.” Experts said the children's voices “resonated” with the hearts of their parents. The UK's standard immunization program provides protection against 13 diseases, including: measles, poliodiphtheria, mumps, whooping cough, rubella, meningococcal infection – can cause meningitis. However, Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA's consultant epidemiologist, said vaccine uptake had been declining over the past decade and it had “worsened” since the coronavirus pandemic. Dr Mary Ramsay, UKHSA's head of immunization, said while some people were “reluctant” to get vaccinated, research suggested attitudes towards vaccination were “positive and becoming more positive”. said. She added: “I think most of the problems have to do with complacency, but[parents]are too busy to address that issue.” The campaign, which launches on Monday, comes as measles cases continue to rise. UKHSA said it had recorded more than 600 cases since October. Most were recorded birmingham and west midlands, But clusters are now occurring in London, the East Midlands and the North West. read more:

Mothers of infants infected with measles seek early injections

Encourage parents to reserve missed MMR vaccines Dr Saliba added: “Measles is a serious infectious disease that can cause children to become ill and be hospitalized, which is why we are concerned that the number of cases has increased so much since October.'' There is,” he added. Polio has also been found in the following areas: london sewers Again, for the first time in several decades. NHS statistics show child vaccination coverage in England fell across most programs in 2022/23 compared to the previous year. The proportion of children who received their first MMR shot by the age of five fell to 92.5%, the lowest level in more than a decade. Around 84.5% had received their second MMR jab by the same age. Meanwhile, 93.2% of five-year-olds had received the five-in-one jab, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio and Haemophilus influenzae type B (also known as Hib).

