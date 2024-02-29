A review of studies involving nearly 10 million people found a direct link to overeating. ultra-processed foods — These breads, cereals, snacks, and frozen foods are industrially produced Add flavors and additives to make them more delicious — and over 30 health conditionheart disease, anxiety, and early death.
Health
New review links ultra-processed foods to 32 health problems: What you need to know
- In recent years, dozens of studies have shown that people who eat a lot of ultra-processed foods weight gain, obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, Diabetes and other chronic diseases.
- Now, an international team of researchers has undertaken a comprehensive review of the evidence on adverse health effects to date, identifying 45 'pooled findings' from 14 review papers covering approximately 10 million people. A meta-analysis was conducted. All were published in the past three years, and none received funding from companies that produce ultra-processed foods.
- According to the researchers' findings, Published in the British medical journal “BMJ”“Suggests that diets high in ultra-processed foods can be harmful to many body systems.”
- Researchers found that high intake of ultra-processed foods increased the risk of cardiovascular disease-related death by about 50 percent, increased the risk of anxiety and general mental illness by 48 to 53 percent, and increased the risk of heart disease. It found “compelling evidence” of a 12 percent increase. Type 2 diabetes.
- They also found that diets high in ultra-processed foods were associated with a 21% higher risk of death from all causes and a 40% to 66% higher risk of heart disease-related death, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and sleep problems. Suggestive evidence is also presented. , the risk of depression increases by 22 percent.
What is ultra-processed food?
Ultra-processed foods such as frozen dinners, sugary cereals, potato chips and fast food account for up to 58% of America's total daily energy intake, researchers say.
Due to weak regulatory standards and industry power, Ultra-processed foods such as Lunchables The Washington Post reported that it has now been added to school menus.
In an editorial published alongside the BMJ study, an international group of academics argued that ultra-processed foods are “more than just processed foods.” They typically contain “few natural foods” and are made from cheap, chemically processed ingredients such as modified starches, sugars and fats, the researchers wrote.
“There is no reason to believe that humans can fully adapt to these products.” they addedcalls on UN agencies and Member States to develop a framework on ultra-processed foods. Convention on Tobacco Control.
According to the American Dietary Guidelines, There may soon be a warning against ultra-processed foodsas per federal guidelines. The committee reviews the science on potential health risks, including obesity-related diseases.
Researchers say observational studies alone cannot prove that ultra-processed foods cause health problems, and more research is needed.
claire collinsNutrition experts at the University of Newcastle in Australia are involved in intervention research and clinical trial — when a potential drug or activity is tried on people — it doesn't work in this case. Because it's not ethical to feed people ultra-processed food every day and “wait for them to get sick and die.”
You can also exchange instead ultra-processed foods For healthy options, see if your symptoms improve.
“The bulk of the evidence in this review suggests that there is no harm in swapping Pop-Tarts for whole grain toast.” Helen Trubya research fellow at the University of Queensland.
