Cannabis clinics see a surge in patients





Written by Daniel O'Donoghue & Scott HeskethBBC North West Investigation Team Reuters Since 2018, it has become legal to prescribe medical cannabis to certain patients. A BBC North West investigation has revealed that the number of ADHD patients receiving services from cannabis clinics is rapidly increasing amid a nationwide drug shortage. One medical cannabis clinic said there was an 86% increase in ADHD patients nationwide last year. In the North West, the number of patients receiving cannabis treatment at a clinic halved in 2023. Lead researcher Dr Simon Arlidge said it was “natural for people to explore other options” amidst the shortage. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) told the BBC that there are no cannabis-based medicines approved for the treatment of ADHD in the NHS, but that specialist clinicians should use them “where clinically appropriate and in the best interests of patients. We can prescribe cannabis-based products.” ”. Prior to 2018, nearly all cannabis-based medicines were classified as Schedule 1 medicines, meaning they were determined to have no therapeutic value. Cannabis products could not be legally prescribed in the UK and could only be obtained with special permission from the Home Office in rare cases. Since November 2018, treatments that meet “appropriate criteria” have been reclassified as Schedule 2 with potential medical use. Curaleaf Clinic's Dr. Erridge said: “Many people with ADHD may try a variety of medications to find the one that works best for them, but if they suddenly run out of medication due to a shortage, they may want to explore other options. That's natural,” he said. There's no reason why medical marijuana can't be included in that. ” Dr. Erridge said his clinic has seen a sharp increase in the number of ADHD patients using its services. Dr Elridge said that while clinics like his have been researching the effects of cannabis on ADHD, “there just isn't enough high-quality data to make medical cannabis available on the NHS”. He said he acknowledged that. “More high-quality evidence is still needed before NHS decision-makers can say that ADHD is appropriate for people on a population basis rather than on a case-by-case basis,” he said. What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder? (ADHD) Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a condition that affects people's behavior

People with ADHD may seem restless, have trouble concentrating, and act impulsively.

Most cases are diagnosed when the child is younger than 12 years old, but some cases may be diagnosed later in childhood

However, sometimes ADHD is completely unrecognized in childhood and is not diagnosed until adulthood. Source: NHS England John Farrar, 34, from Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester, was prescribed medical cannabis to treat his ADHD about a year ago and said it had “changed” his life. Like others seeking treatment, Farrar first had to try traditional medications and therapies before being referred to a cannabis clinic. “When you take cannabis, you focus on one track instead of layering your thoughts, and you focus on what you're doing instead of having thousands of projects in your head.” “You can do that,” he said. “Before, I would stress myself and keep my heart racing and think negative thoughts.” Farrar said treating ADHD with cannabis changed his life. Mr Farrar, who provides technology assistance to students with disabilities, said he had previously self-medicated with illegal cannabis, which he said made him feel like the “black sheep of the family”. “Once it was prescribed legally, that stigma went away. As soon as it was prescribed, people understood that this wasn't something they did for fun.” Farah, who takes the drug four times a day using a vaporizer, said: “I went to school and university so I thought I had depression and anxiety, but in reality it was all in my head.'' He was very active and had ADHD,” he said. “The treatment has changed my life. I can now talk to people, which I would not have been able to do before.” A DHSC spokesperson said cannabis-based medicines are regularly funded by the NHS and there is “clear evidence of their quality, safety and effectiveness”. They say the government is taking an “evidence-based approach” to unlicensed cannabis-based treatments and that their safety and effectiveness have been proven before wider introduction on the NHS is considered. He added that he is confirming that this is the case. Why not follow BBC Manchester? Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also submit your story ideas below [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-68243705 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos