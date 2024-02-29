Older Americans should get coronavirus booster shots this spring, CDC advisers say





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that Americans 65 and older should get a booster shot of the latest coronavirus vaccine this spring. The spring shots will be the second dose of the latest versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax vaccines introduced in the fall. People with weakened immune systems can already receive a booster shot of the vaccine. At a meeting of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices earlier Wednesday, federal researchers said the latest vaccines are about 40 to 50 percent effective against symptomatic infections and hospitalizations. However, estimates for currently circulating variants were based on a small number of vaccines. numbers. In October and November, adults who received the fall vaccine accounted for 4% of coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Twenty-five percent of people received a booster shot in the fall of 2022, but did not receive the latest vaccine this fall.

Still, the model presented at the conference suggests that second doses this spring would not be cost-effective for adults ages 18 to 64, who are at lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than older adults. The elderly and people with weakened immune systems due to illness or medication will benefit most from spring vaccinations, the advisers concluded. Dr. Camille Cotton, an internist at Massachusetts General Hospital and a member of the scientific advisory committee, said in an interview that she was “impressed by the data supporting the need for additional vaccinations for people 65 and older.” “Given the risk of serious and even life-threatening illness, we recommend that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised take the opportunity to get a second vaccination,” she added. Ta. Of the COVID-19-related hospitalizations from October 2023 to January 2024, adults aged 65 and older accounted for two-thirds, and patients aged 75 and older accounted for almost half. Adults in this age group were most likely to choose fall vaccination.

More than 43 percent of Americans 75 and older were vaccinated in the fall, compared with less than 10 percent of adults ages 18 to 29. Vaccination rates were lowest among American Indians and Alaska Natives and those who lived in rural areas. Less than 13% of pregnant women chose to be vaccinated. According to data from the National Immunization Survey in January, nearly half of those who had not planned to get vaccinated said they were concerned about unknown serious side effects. Other reasons for low uptake include the vaccine's unavailability in the first few weeks after the CDC recommendation and confusion over insurance coverage of the shot. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, an infectious disease physician and CDC researcher, said the agency's advisers met in September to discuss whether and for whom to recommend vaccination. , there was little time to manufacture and distribute vaccines before the peak of infections in the fall. Dr. Panagiotakopoulos presented revised plans for decisions regarding coronavirus vaccination next fall, leading to a CDC advisory meeting in June to make recommendations on who should receive the vaccine. A Food and Drug Administration advisory meeting has already been scheduled for May 16 ahead of the CDC guidance.

At a meeting Wednesday, CDC advisers suggested that older adults “may” or “should” get a coronavirus vaccine in the spring after consulting with their health care provider. I was at a loss as to whether to emphasize it more in my recommendation. Some panelists said a looser recommendation would be more palatable to Americans and less likely to contribute to vaccine fatigue. Others argued that stronger language would make it clearer that the vaccine would provide protection through spring for people at high risk from the virus. Advisors ultimately voted in favor of recommending that Americans 65 and older “should” get vaccinated in the spring. CDC Director Dr. Cohen accepted this recommendation later that day. “Clarification of the need for a second vaccination will facilitate vaccination and prevention for both those who have not yet received their first vaccination and those who would benefit from a second vaccination. “I hope so,” Dr. Cotton said.

