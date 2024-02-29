All about the CDC and the COVID-19 isolation period

CDC Coronavirus Isolation Guidance: MRC Fact Check

Headlines and social media reacted strongly to reports that coronavirus isolation guidelines could be relaxed to one day instead of five. Coincidentally, the story got pretty twisted as reports started flying around the internet.

We asked the Vashon Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) to answer some of the questions we get asked around town.

Have quarantine guidelines changed?

No, at least not yet. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reportedly considering changes, but it could take a month or two before the CDC makes a decision. The initial report was prematurely leaked before the CDC went through its normal process of gathering comments from scientists, advisory committees, and the public. Many prominent scientists strongly oppose this proposal. Changes are only considered and not final.

So what new information led the CDC to consider changing its five-day quarantine guidelines?

The new coronavirus becomes more contagious with each new mutation. Once infected, you can spread the coronavirus to others for five to 12 days, even if you have no symptoms. 300 people still die every day from coronavirus in the United States, and all of those people got it from someone else.

Thankfully, the number of deaths has decreased compared to the peak, when more than 10 times as many people were dying every day, but 300 deaths a day is still a significant number. In local terms, 10 people are hospitalized each day in King County due to the coronavirus. One in ten people will die from it.

Although COVID-19 remains a major public health risk, the impact will be less severe for most people if we do not take into account the health risks of prolonged COVID-19. (Each COVID-19 infection increases the risk and severity of long-term COVID-19 infections.)

Death and hospitalization rates are down compared to their recent peak in December, and most people have had the coronavirus at least once or have been vaccinated, offering some protection. Is receiving. New vaccines released in the fall have proven to be extremely helpful, being able to prevent nearly all serious infections and half of symptomatic infections.

Understandably, many people are tired of coronavirus safety measures and want to attend work, school, and social events. However, the scientific evidence may not yet support a “return to normal.”

What is the CDC considering? I heard that the quarantine period is only for one day.

We don't know for sure because the CDC hasn't publicly commented on what it's considering. We do know that in California and Oregon, instead of requiring a five-day quarantine, patients are asked to stay home until their symptoms improve and the patient has been fever-free for 24 hours. The CDC is likely considering something similar.

Do public health experts support the proposed changes?

Some experts say current guidance is unlikely to be followed and it's time to accept that reality. Some fear the new guidelines will lead to fewer tests and more infections. Additionally, the new focus on the presence or absence of fever suggests that people with mild or asymptomatic symptoms (about 40% of cases) have viral loads similar to those with more severe symptoms. Research has shown that there are concerns that the disease could spread.

What should I do about quarantine?

Make decisions regarding personal risk. Avoid people you know are sick. If you spend time with older friends or relatives or people with weakened immune systems, keep in mind that you are more likely to spread the coronavirus if you have it. You can also spread the word to others. You may have mild or no symptoms, but if you infect a friend or family member, they may suffer additional negative effects of coronavirus.

For now, the CDC and Vashon MRC recommendations remain unchanged.

Test at the onset of symptoms and again 48 hours later.

Isolate for at least 5 days regardless of symptoms.

The best practice is to remain in isolation until you receive a negative home test.

Wear an N95 mask and avoid contact with at-risk people for 10 days.

Ready in 1 Year: Smart911 Home Communication Tips

We've added some great tips to this month's “Get Ready in a Year” project. It's called Smart 911. And it's completely free. You can register your household or workplace on smart911.com.

When you call 911, you expect emergency operators to automatically locate you. The same applies if you are calling from a landline. However, when you call with a mobile phone, the operator only gets your general location, not your exact address. Once you have registered your profile with Smart911, your mobile phone number and address will be displayed on the operator's computer screen. Even if you call from an address other than your registered address, you must tell the dispatcher your location. This is always a good idea in case of an emergency call.

Getting first responders to the right location can mean the difference between life and death.King County provides more information here.

you can help your neighbor

Thanks to the Alert reader for sharing this new Smart911 addition to their home communications project. You, too, can help your island neighbors by sharing what you learn at tinyurl.com/ShareMonthOne.

May I help you with something?

How are you doing with this month's “1 year to be ready” project on home communication? Have you designated your contacts, created contact cards, and signed up for alerts? Feel free to ask us any questions here.

23 years ago: Nisqually Earthquake

The Nisqually earthquake occurred at 10:54 a.m. on February 28, 2001. The shaking lasted for nearly a minute. The magnitude was 6.8 and the Mercalli intensity was VIII (severe). This means people will have difficulty standing and very heavy furniture will be moved.

Fortunately, the damage on Vashon Island was less severe than elsewhere in Puget Sound, where many unreinforced masonry buildings were destroyed. Sea-Tac Airport's control tower suffered extensive damage, as did the Capitol dome in Olympia. An estimated 400 people were injured and total damage exceeded $2 billion.

Although earthquakes occur rarely, they are the type of hazard that first come to mind when people think of preparedness. What can you do? Practice “drop, cover, hold on.” Check to see if your home, workplace, or school has been retrofitted to be earthquake resistant. Assemble your go bag and follow our other Get Ready in a Year tips.