What women need to know about heart disease

Mia Stevens

The heart is a strong but delicate organ. It is about the size of a fist and helps regulate the rest of the body's functions by pumping blood.

However, in the United States in 2021, diseases that affect heart function accounted for 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women, making them the leading cause of death among men and women. It is ranked first. In 2021, 16,654 Virginians died of heart disease, Leading causes of death in the Commonwealth This is followed by cancer and COVID-19.

on the other hand, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention They point out that more than 60 million women in the United States have some form of heart disease, but only half know that heart disease is the leading cause of death among women nationwide.

“Knowledge is power… It's important for women to work with their health care provider to identify exactly what heart-related symptoms they have and how to treat them.” Ta. Hem Bhardwaj,medical doctor. I specialize in diagnostic imaging and critical care cardiology at the hospital. VCU Health Pauley Heart Center. “Heart disease affects everyone's life. It's not just you, it's your family and close friends.”

In her years of caring for patients, Bhardwaj has seen women become more aware of the signs, symptoms and risks of heart-related illnesses, most of which are preventable. .

Many of us are familiar with the “textbook” symptoms of heart problems, such as chest pain and shortness of breath. However, women may experience mild symptoms such as weakness, fatigue, and indigestion. Other biological factors contribute to the development of heart disease differently in women compared to men. For example, pregnancy can put a strain on the heart. Also, because women's arteries are smaller and narrower, more blood vessels can accumulate.

Bhardwaj spoke with VCU Health News to share how women develop and experience heart disease differently than men, and guidance for maintaining heart health regardless of gender identity.

What is heart disease and how does it develop?

Heart disease is a disease that affects the heart or the blood vessels of the heart. The most common form of heart disease in women (and all adults) is coronary artery disease (CAD). It occurs when plaque builds up on the walls of your arteries, known as atherosclerosis.. However, there are many forms of heart disease other than CAD. According to , the most common in women are arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) and heart failure. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Heart disease is caused by a variety of factors, but some of the most common include high blood pressure, smoking, and an inactive lifestyle. Other factors that can cause heart-related risks include high cholesterol levels, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, which is a combination of health conditions.

What heart-related symptoms are more common in female patients than in male patients?

Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women. However, women often present with different symptoms than men and usually have slower complications. Rather than the typical chest pain associated with radiation to the left arm, which is more common in men, women may experience symptoms such as weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath, and jaw pain. Hormonal changes in postmenopausal women may be a factor. Another example: Although both men and women are commonly diagnosed with coronary artery disease, women are more likely to experience coronary artery disease after menopause due to hormonal changes.

Heart disease can affect women of all ages. In what age group are heart-related diagnoses most common?

Heart disease is an equal opportunity killer. I have seen women suffer from heart disease from their late teens to their 90s. heart disease affects many lives They span a wide range of ages, genders, and ethnicities.

Studies cited by the American Heart Association It has been shown that approximately 58% of African American women and 42% of Caucasian, Hispanic, and Asian women experience some type of heart disease.

Are there biological factors that make women more susceptible to heart-related diseases than men?

Research continues to examine hormonal differences as a key indicator of mental differences between men and women. However, clinical trials that analyze cardiac sex differences often underestimate the proportion of women. Despite the small number of participants, the study is still ongoing. Another biological factor to look at is the location of plaque buildup within the artery. Men tend to experience buildup in larger arteries, while women experience buildup in smaller arteries.. Cholesterol plays a role in the development of heart disease, but it's important to keep an eye out for inflammation.

Biological events such as pregnancy can cause heart disease if not properly monitored. Research shows less than half of women starting pregnancy in the U.S. are in optimal heart health. This is very important for new moms to be aware of and discuss with their pregnancy care provider. Besides pregnancy, Women diagnosed with endometriosis before age 40 are more likely to develop coronary heart disease than women without endometriosis.

Are there external factors that contribute to heart-related diseases, especially in women?

Stress is a major cause of heart disease. For women, stress may cause abnormal symptoms without them noticing. This can lead to delayed diagnosis and even death if not diagnosed in time. Other factors include lack of exercise, poor diet, smoking, and the presence of other medical conditions.

In addition to lifestyle factors, beliefs and attitudes also play a role. Research shows that women are less likely than men to receive CPR from bystanders in heart-related emergencies. This results in her 23% survival gap between men and women.

How can I tell if something is wrong or wrong with my heart?

You may notice slight changes in your usual activity level, or what we call your baseline activity or functional capacity. Changes in breathing and energy levels should be monitored.

If you are experiencing atypical symptoms that do not interfere with your daily activities, contact your primary care physician or cardiologist if you have one.

To illustrate this, I had a patient whose normal activity was to walk her dog about a mile each day, but in the last few months she had begun to find it difficult. She was finding it difficult to even walk half a mile. She's not a marathon runner, but everyone has a certain level of activity that they're currently doing or can identify as not being able to do anymore. It turned out that the patient had a severe blockage in one of her heart arteries. Once we fixed it she was able to go back to walking her dog a mile a day.

At what point should I see a doctor for heart problems?

Women, especially older women and those with diabetes, may have different attitudes than men regarding heart-related emergencies. If you or a loved one is experiencing the following symptoms, the CDC recommends calling her 9-1-1.

Heart attack (including but not limited to): chest pain, neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath

Heart pounding (palpitations)

sudden feeling of fatigue

swelling of the feet, ankles, legs or abdomen

Women may ignore these symptoms, thinking they are something else, such as heartburn, without realizing that they may be having a heart attack. There have also been cases where a woman came to the hospital thinking she was having a heart attack, but it turns out she had another illness, such as coronary artery spasm.

Overall, if your symptoms are severe enough to stop you in your tracks, you should go to the emergency room. What I tell my patients is that if they experience atypical symptoms, they need to see a doctor. Because you don't know what it is and you're not a doctor.

What is the treatment for heart disease?

Treatment options vary depending on your specific heart condition. Patients with comorbidities, i.e. those with one or more of her medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, are advised to undergo regular check-ups to reduce the chances of developing heart disease. .

Other treatment options include working with your care team to identify ways to establish a healthy lifestyle and regimen as part of prevention. For some people, medication may be a temporary or long-term solution. For others, it means a major lifestyle change, or a combination of both.

Family history also comes into play, so be sure to track any family medical history information you can share with your health care provider.