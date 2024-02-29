What you need to know about norovirus symptoms as cases rise in the U.S.

Norovirus is highly contagious and, as anyone who has been infected with it, will know, it can be very unpleasant.Cases of this disease, which can cause nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, are on the rise in the USaccording to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's what you need to know about norovirus and how to protect yourself.

What are the symptoms of norovirus? How long will it last?

The disease usually causes vomiting and diarrhea. Some people may experience fever, body aches, and abdominal pain. “It feels pretty awful,” said Dr. Michael Angarone, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medicine.

“If you've been through this, you've been through it,” he added.

Symptoms usually appear about 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus. Most people infected with the virus recover within 1 to 3 days. However, norovirus can cause more severe illness in some patients, especially young children and older adults. In rare cases, it can lead to hospitalization or death. Doctors say if you think you have norovirus and you feel very dizzy, your urine is dark in color, or you're not urinating at all, you should see a doctor.

How is norovirus transmitted?

simply.because disease spreads It thrives in crowded environments, such as daycares and nursing homes, through direct contact with the virus. You can also get sick by touching your mouth after touching a contaminated surface. The virus can also spread through food if the food is handled by an infected person who has small traces of feces on their hands, or if particles of an infected person's vomit land on the food.