Health
What you need to know about norovirus symptoms as cases rise in the U.S.
Norovirus is highly contagious and, as anyone who has been infected with it, will know, it can be very unpleasant.Cases of this disease, which can cause nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, are on the rise in the USaccording to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here's what you need to know about norovirus and how to protect yourself.
What are the symptoms of norovirus? How long will it last?
The disease usually causes vomiting and diarrhea. Some people may experience fever, body aches, and abdominal pain. “It feels pretty awful,” said Dr. Michael Angarone, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medicine.
“If you've been through this, you've been through it,” he added.
Symptoms usually appear about 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus. Most people infected with the virus recover within 1 to 3 days. However, norovirus can cause more severe illness in some patients, especially young children and older adults. In rare cases, it can lead to hospitalization or death. Doctors say if you think you have norovirus and you feel very dizzy, your urine is dark in color, or you're not urinating at all, you should see a doctor.
How is norovirus transmitted?
simply.because disease spreads It thrives in crowded environments, such as daycares and nursing homes, through direct contact with the virus. You can also get sick by touching your mouth after touching a contaminated surface. The virus can also spread through food if the food is handled by an infected person who has small traces of feces on their hands, or if particles of an infected person's vomit land on the food.
To prevent infection, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, said Dr. Stuart Ray, a professor in Johns Hopkins University's division of infectious diseases. This is said to be more effective than using hand sanitizer or alcohol spray. “Just spraying it on the faucet won't be effective. You need to wash it thoroughly with soap, just like you would scrub your body during surgery,” says Dr. Ray.
Dr Angarone said people should wash their hands before and after eating and after using public transport and avoid touching their faces. If you prepare fruits and vegetables at home, wash them carefully.
I think I'm infected with norovirus. What should I do next?
Norovirus is difficult to distinguish from other causes of food poisoning and gastrointestinal illness because the symptoms are very similar. If you think you have norovirus, isolate yourself from other people as much as possible. As soon as you start feeling sick, it's contagious. According to the CDC, you can still transmit the virus during the first few days after recovery. Dr. Ray said people should be especially careful about hand hygiene during that time.
Staying hydrated is important, especially if you vomit or have diarrhea multiple times a day. Drinks containing electrolytes and rehydration salts may also be needed. Dr. Angarone says Pepto-Bismol can help relieve nausea.
You'll probably feel better within a few days. “For most of us, this disease resolves fairly quickly,” Dr. Angarone says.
