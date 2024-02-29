Study finds ultra-processed foods linked to more than 30 health problems, from diabetes to heart disease to cancer





Who hasn't been tempted by supermarket aisles full of cookies, chips, and other snack foods, or seduced by the convenience of prepackaged meals? But these highly processed foods… sacrifice your health.Consistent evidence shows Diet high in ultra-processed foods These are associated with an increased risk of 32 poor health outcomes, according to a new review of 45 meta-analyses. This research BMJ Wednesday Journal reports that high exposure to these foods can lead to cancer, serious heart and lung disease, gastrointestinal problems, obesity, type 2 diabetes, sleep problems, mental health disorders, and early death. They discovered that it can have a negative impact on health in a variety of ways, including an increased risk of. . Ultra-processed foods are those that “have undergone multiple industrial processes and often contain colorants, emulsifiers, flavors, and other additives.” news release This description includes products such as: packaged baked goods and snacks

carbonated soft drink

sweet cereal

Instant noodle

Other ready-to-eat or quick-heat meals “These products tend to be high in sugar, fat, and salt, but low in vitamins and (fiber),” the release states. How much do these foods increase your health risks? It depends. The authors organized their findings based on the strength of the evidence for different issues. For example, high intake of ultra-processed foods increases the risk of cardiovascular disease-related death by 50%, increases the risk of anxiety and common mental disorders by 48% to 53%, and increases the risk of mental illness by 12%. found “compelling” evidence that it does. Increased risk of type 2 diabetes. “Highly suggestive” evidence showed a 21% higher risk of death from any cause. Increased risk of heart disease-related death, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and sleep problems by 40% to 66%. and a 22% increased risk of depression. However, evidence of a potential link, for example to asthma and gastrointestinal health, remains limited, although it shows an association between ultra-processed foods and adverse health outcomes. Previous studies have pointed out the negative effects on health. addictive quality However, this study provides an extensive review of the evidence in this area by incorporating results from dozens of studies published over the past three years and involving nearly 10 million people in total. “Conducting such a comprehensive review could improve our understanding of these associations and provide valuable insights to better inform public health policy and strategy,” the authors wrote. ing. The findings could also be a wake-up call for consumers in the United States and other high-income countries, where ultra-processed foods account for up to 58% of total daily calorie consumption, the review said. “Notably, in recent decades, the availability and variety of ultra-processed products for sale have increased significantly and rapidly in countries at different levels of economic development,” the authors write. . They are calling on authorities to prioritize public health, including through front-line measures. food labels and economic policies that make fresh and minimally processed foods more available and affordable. More from CBS News Sarah Moniuszko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter for CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for her USA Today and was selected to help launch the paper's wellness section. She currently covers breaking news and trending news for CBS News' Her HealthWatch.

