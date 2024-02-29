



THURSDAY, Feb. 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Middle-aged people who have difficulty navigating space may be at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease years later, a new study finds. . “Very early symptoms of dementia can be subtle and difficult to detect, but navigation problems are thought to be some of the first changes in Alzheimer's disease.” Dr. Richard OakleyAssociate Director of Research and Innovation at the Alzheimer's Association. The association helped fund the research, but he was not involved in the new British research. “One in three people born today will develop dementia,” Oakley added. “Early and accurate diagnosis of the disease causing the condition is essential so that people can receive the right support, plan for the future and receive appropriate treatment.” The study involved 100 middle-aged people (ages 43 to 66), none of whom had standard symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. At the time of the study, they were all about 25 years younger than the expected age of onset of Alzheimer's disease. However, all participants were considered to be at high risk of contracting the disease due to factors such as genetics, family history, and lifestyle. Researchers at University College London (UCL) had participants wear virtual reality (VR) headsets and have them “navigate” through a virtual environment. Researchers found that people who are already known to be at high risk for Alzheimer's disease, but who are asymptomatic and who score well on other cognitive tests, tend to perform poorly on VR tests. This effect appeared to be much stronger in men than in women. The findings were published on February 29th. Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia: Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, This suggests that difficulty with orientation and navigating complex spaces may be a precursor to dementia. “Our results show that this kind of navigational behavior change is the earliest diagnostic signal in the Alzheimer's disease continuum, when people move from a nondisabled state to a state where they show signs of disease. “We showed that this is possible,” said the study's lead author. AS Dr. Coconut Newton, currently in the Cognitive Neuroscience Institute at UCL. She carried out this research while studying at Cambridge University. Professor Newton said in a UCL news release that the gender differences are interesting and “raise the need for further research into the different vulnerabilities of men and women to Alzheimer's disease, and to consider gender in both diagnosis and future treatments.” He added that he emphasized the importance of Senior author of the study Dennis Chan He said the VR test used in the study could one day become a standard way to assess people at risk for Alzheimer's disease. Such tests “could improve the detection of clinical onset of Alzheimer's disease, which is important for rapid application of treatment,” he said. Still, Oakley cautioned that “this innovative technology is far from becoming a diagnostic test.” But, he added, “we now have more evidence about the role of navigational ability as an early sign of Alzheimer's disease.” “Further research is needed to develop this technology, but we are excited to see how this research can help people living with dementia in the future by detecting disease-specific changes early on. .” For more information For more information about Alzheimer's disease, alzheimer's disease association. Source: University College London, News Release, 29 February 2024

