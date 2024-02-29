Alcohol-related deaths soar to nearly 500 per day, according to CDC





The study found that the number of alcohol-related deaths in the United States increased by 40,000 over five years. The amount of damage caused is enormous. Approximately 178,000 people died from excessive drinking in 2021, compared to 138,000 in 2016. During this period, the number of deaths increased by 27% for men and 35% for women. Dr. Siegel thought the spike could be due to people's high stress levels during the pandemic and the increase in home delivery services offered by the beverage industry. “When you make something easier to obtain, usage increases accordingly,” he said. What's missing: Limited data. The researchers concluded that the estimates of alcohol-related deaths were very conservative because the data included only active drinkers. Furthermore, deaths from some diseases for which excessive drinking is a risk factor, such as tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, are not counted. However, researchers have identified 58 related causes, including deaths directly related to overeating, such as alcoholism syndrome and addiction, and other unrelated diseases, such as breast cancer, heart disease, and car accidents. is also included. Fact to keep in mind: Binge drinking is also on the rise. The CDC's analysis makes the situation even more urgent these days. investigation showing Increase in binge drinking among middle-aged and older adults.Binge drinking is the highest among people ages 35 to 50, including Millennials and Gen Xers. its highest level It was recorded for the first time in decades. In 2022, 29 percent reported that they consumed five or more drinks in a row, up from 23 percent in 2012. That annual study, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and called “Monitoring the Future,” also found that marijuana and psychedelic drug use among the same age group was at an all-time high. Policy remedies: taxes, sales restrictions, counseling. The CDC study suggests that states and counties may try to reverse the death toll by in some cases using tax dollars to promote policies that raise alcohol prices or make products less available. are doing. The agency also suggested that mass media campaigns could encourage people to drink less. Another suggestion is to train doctors on how to ask patients about their alcohol intake and work with them to develop a plan to reduce alcohol consumption. There is growing evidence of the harmful effects of drinking alcohol. The researchers Small amounts of alcohol are bad for your health. Research is expanding beyond the context of law enforcement reports on motor vehicle crashes and homicides. The research is now Association with alcohol intake It damages a person's DNA and explains how it causes mutations that destroy cells and cause cancer. Even red wine, long believed to have health benefits. lost its shine. As the relationship between influential researchers and the alcohol industry comes under greater scrutiny, research has recently revealed that drinking in moderation may not be the key to vibrant health. come to light.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/29/health/alcohol-deaths-cdc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos