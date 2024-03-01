York Region Public Health investigating adult measles case with 'unknown' source of infection

York Region Public Health (YRPH) is investigating a confirmed case of measles with an “unknown” source.

In a news release Thursday night, public health officials announced a confirmed case of measles in a man in his 30s who had not recently traveled or had contact with anyone who was sick. Local health officials say the case is “unique” compared to three other recently recorded cases in the state. One of them sent the child to a hospital in Toronto..

“YRPH is contacting known contacts of this confirmed case who may have been exposed to the measles virus,” the release states.

“Additional exposure locations are being investigated and affected contacts will be notified directly.”

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that is easily spread through the air and can survive in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours, according to YRPH.

Canada eliminated the virus in 1998 thanks to vaccines, but public health officials say “sporadic cases” continue to occur in the country, especially as people travel during outbreaks in other parts of the world. He said he is doing so.

Health officials say infants under 1 year old, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk of developing a serious reaction to the infection, which can cause brain damage and hearing loss. That's what it means. Measles can be fatal.

According to health officials, people may have been exposed to this confirmed measles case if they were:

Melt N Dip Restaurant, 1018 Eglinton Ave. E., Mississauga, Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26, from approximately 2:40 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. in the main waiting room of the Emergency Department at Mackenzie Health Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, 3200 W. Major MacKenzie Dr., Vaughan.

Vellore Medical Clinic (10395 Weston Rd) in Woodbridge on Monday, February 26th from approximately 12:10pm to 5:30pm.

Local health authorities say anyone who may have been exposed to measles should immediately check whether they have received both doses of the measles vaccine. YRPH says people born before 1970 are more likely to have contracted measles as children and are therefore protected.

Watch | Doctors fear measles could easily spread to Canada as cases surge in Europe. Measles cases soar in Europe, doctors fear it could spread here too The World Health Organization has warned of an alarming rise in measles cases in Europe, and Canadian doctors are concerned that the disease could easily spread to the country.

Anyone who has been in these locations and is immunocompromised or has an infant under 6 months of age should contact YRPH immediately for possible preventive treatment, the release states. is listed.

According to YRPH, measles symptoms begin 7 to 21 days after exposure. People with symptoms outlined below should stay home and not attend work or school.

cough.

Runny nose (crysalis).

heat.

Red and watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Sensitivity to light.

White spots inside the mouth.

From day 3 to day 7, a rash of red spots appears and spreads all over the body, from the hairline to the arms and legs. The rash is usually not itchy.

YRPH advises people to call their health care provider before going to the doctor to let them know they may have measles. Even if a person has been vaccinated against measles, he should be on the lookout for symptoms for three weeks after being exposed to measles.

Nearby health authorities issue March holiday alert

Health authorities are warning residents planning to travel for the March holidays, especially at a time when there is a major measles outbreak in Europe, with more than 40,000 people infected. Additionally, the World Health Organization reported that the number of measles cases worldwide increased by 79 percent in 2023 compared to 2022.

A separate release from Peel Public Health (PPH) on Thursday said of the four cases recorded in Ontario since the start of the year, most were linked to international travel.

“As the March holidays approach, Peel Public Health recommends that everyone ensure their measles vaccination is up to date, especially before international travel,” the release states. .

PPH says all Ontarians are eligible to receive two doses of the publicly funded MMR measles vaccine, based on the clinical judgment of healthcare providers and patient needs. It says the first shot is usually given after one year of age, and the second shot is given between the ages of four and six.

Health authorities are advising residents returning from abroad with suspected measles to wear appropriate medical masks, limit contact with others and notify border guards or flight attendants upon entry.