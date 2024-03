Clinical trial results could change cervical cancer treatment

Today, a new discovery that will change practice is made. New England Medical Journalsuggest that choosing simple hysterectomy is a safe, effective, and minimally invasive treatment option for women with low-risk early-stage cervical cancer. The CX5/SHAPE clinical trial Canadian Cancer Clinical Trials Group Queen's (CCTG) looked at 3-year pelvic recurrence rates in patients who underwent radical hysterectomy and those who underwent simple hysterectomy, in which only the uterus and cervix are removed. This finding suggests that a simpler approach could significantly reduce surgical complications and represent a potential change in the standard of care for these patients. The Phase III trial, funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Canadian Cancer Society, enrolled 700 women from 12 countries, with 26 per cent of all patients recruited from Canadian centers. The study results also show that the minimally invasive surgery triples the risk of bladder damage, nearly doubles the risk of ureteral damage, and improves quality of life by reducing the risk of long-term side effects such as intestinal disorders and sexual dysfunction. It has also been revealed that there is a possibility of connection. function. Dr. Marie Plante, a gynecological oncologist at the Université Laval du Québec and the study's principal investigator, said, “These results will significantly improve medical practice by introducing a new standard of care: simple hysterectomy rather than radical hysterectomy. That's going to be a change.” Cervical cancer is recognized by the World Health Organization as the fourth most prevalent cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women worldwide. More than 600,000 infections and 350,000 deaths occur each year, primarily in low- and middle-income countries where the disease is endemic. These discoveries, if integrated into clinical practice, could have a significant impact on low-risk early cervical cancer management around the world, making treatments less burdensome for eligible patients and yet equally effective. Choices may be offered. It could also make treatment pathways more accessible, especially in less affluent areas. “It is important to note the global implications of these results, as surgical palliation may make women in low- and middle-income countries more susceptible to less radical surgical interventions.” – Dr. Lois Shepherd CX5 Senior Researcher and Professor, Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine, Queen's University The study was conducted in collaboration with multiple international partners, highlighting its broad scope and importance in global cancer research. For more information about this clinical trial and other clinical trials supported by Queen's and CCTG, please visit: Canadian Cancer Trials Group website. The study was supported by Groupe d'Investigateurs Nationaux pour l'Etude des Cancers Ovariens (GINECO), Dutch Gynecological Oncology Group (DGOG), National Cancer Institute (NCRI), Arbeitsgemeinschaft Gynaekologische Onkologie Studiengruppe Ovarialkarzinom (AGO Studiengruppe), Gynaekologie Gynaekologische (BGOG), Arbeitsgemeinschaft Gynaekologische, Onkologie Austria (AGO Austria), Oslo University Hospital-Norwegian Radium Hospital, Korean Gynecologic Oncology Group (KGOG), and All-Ireland Cooperative Oncology Research Group (ICORG).

