5 Magnesium TikTok Health Hacks: Are the Benefits Real?

The health benefits of magnesium have become popular on social media platforms such as TikTok.

Research on the effects of magnesium, especially in supplement form, is limited.

Dietitians say most people can achieve the recommended intake through diet rather than supplements advertised online.

From improving sleep to boosting athletic performance, magnesium is being touted on social media platforms like TikTok as a quick-fix solution to a variety of health issues.

“Magnesium is an essential mineral needed for a variety of physiological processes in the body, including muscle and nerve function, energy production, and bone health, but our bodies do not naturally produce it, so we need it from our diet or supplements. You need to ingest it.” Michelle RuthensteinMS, RD, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist.

But while magnesium is essential, how much should you take each day? And how accurate are the claims that magnesium helps with certain health issues?

We asked experts to weigh in on five of the most popular magnesium-based health claims garnering views on TikTok and share what the science actually says about their potential benefits. did.

Magnesium can help sleep

Magnesium's relaxing potential is at the heart of a popular health therapy. sleepy girl mocktail tendency.

The drink consists of half a cup of pure drink tart cherry juice1 tablespoon magnesium powder, and Carbonated watermany people claim that the simple recipe helps them fall asleep easier and improve the quality of their sleep.

“This trend relaxes muscles and nerves, potentially calming the mood, reducing anxiety, and improve sleep quality“This is a health concern for many people.” Kelsey Costa, Mississippi State, RDNa registered dietitian nutritionist and national media spokesperson for Dietitian Insights.

However, Costa says the research is controversial and more research is needed.

for example, Systematic literature review in 2023 Observational studies have suggested a link between magnesium status and sleep quality.

However, randomized controlled trials did not show a specific correlation between magnesium supplementation and improved sleep quality.

Ann old and small study A 2012 study of 46 elderly people who took 500 mg of magnesium daily for 8 weeks reported fewer symptoms. insomnia Symptoms are more pronounced than those given a placebo.

What about TikTok's famous cocktails? Same deal.

“Ingredients in Sleepy Girl mocktails, such as tart cherry juice, may indirectly support sleep through their magnesium content, but further research is needed to determine their exact impact.” Rosenstein says.

Magnesium helps prevent and treat cramps

Some dietitians are wary of endorsing this so-called magnesium benefit.

“There are many different causes and types of cramps, and it's dangerous to broadly claim that supplements are effective for cramps,” she explains. Maddie Pasqualiello, MS, RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. “Actually, when it comes to training-related cramps, I get nighttime cramps (or something like that). leg cramps There is little evidence to suggest that oral or intravenous magnesium supplementation has any effect on symptoms such as pregnancy-related cramps (waking up in the middle of the night) or pregnancy-related cramps. ”

Survey after 2021 No evidence was found that magnesium supplements help prevent or treat disease. muscle spasms.

moreover, Survey from 2020 Studies suggest that magnesium does not prevent cramps in older people, but studies are conflicting and noted that it is necessary for pregnant people.

Magnesium helps avoid constipation and relieve constipation

Does regular magnesium intake help maintain a regular lifestyle, such as relieving or preventing constipation?

“Magnesium is… effective.” relieve constipation “It draws water into the intestines, softening the stool and facilitating bowel movements,” Rosenstein says. “Magnesium citrate Acts as an osmotic laxative. That is, it draws water into the intestines, increasing intestinal motility and facilitating the smooth passage of stool. ”

One 2019 survey Thirty-four female patients with mild to moderate constipation showed: magnesium oxide It may help reduce “colon transit time,” or the time it takes something to pass through the colon.

A 2021 study showed that magnesium intake may be reduced chronic constipation We looked at stool frequency, but found no significant association between magnesium and stool consistency. Ultimately, the authors called for further research.

And Rutenstein emphasizes the need for caution.

“However, too much magnesium intake can cause diarrhea and other side effects, so it is important to use magnesium citrate as directed and consult your health care professional for personalized advice.” she says.

Magnesium can improve mental health

More than one in five adults in the United States has a mental illness. According to the CDC . There are therapies and medications available, but is magnesium worth considering?

Again, Pasqualiello emphasizes caution due to limited data.

“Magnesium is investigated Magnesium is a potential component in the treatment of mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, and lower magnesium intake is associated with self-reported depression in adults not currently receiving treatment for their condition. “It's possible,” Pasqualiello said. “However, data are still limited.

So why the hype?

“Magnesium, such as magnesium malate, may support mental health by modulating neurotransmitters and stress responses. However, further studies are needed to confirm its effectiveness in specific mental health conditions. Research is needed,” says Rosenstein.

a 2020 survey He points out that stress can reduce magnesium in the body and vice versa, calling it a “vicious cycle.”

a 2017 review They noted that there is evidence to suggest that magnesium may help with subjective anxiety, but noted that the evidence (including self-reported data) is insufficient.

Magnesium can improve athletic performance

Magnesium isn't the first supplement touted to improve exercise, and it probably won't be the last. But is the idea worth it?

“Magnesium is directly involved in muscle function and energy production, so magnesium status can impact athletic performance,” says Pasqualiello. “Supplementing with magnesium may reduce lactic acid buildup in the body, improve muscle contraction and relaxation, and increase exercise endurance.”

But Pasqualiello said more consistent research is needed.