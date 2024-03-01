Health
5 Magnesium TikTok Health Hacks: Are the Benefits Real?
- The health benefits of magnesium have become popular on social media platforms such as TikTok.
- Research on the effects of magnesium, especially in supplement form, is limited.
- Dietitians say most people can achieve the recommended intake through diet rather than supplements advertised online.
From improving sleep to boosting athletic performance, magnesium is being touted on social media platforms like TikTok as a quick-fix solution to a variety of health issues.
“Magnesium is an essential mineral needed for a variety of physiological processes in the body, including muscle and nerve function, energy production, and bone health, but our bodies do not naturally produce it, so we need it from our diet or supplements. You need to ingest it.” Michelle RuthensteinMS, RD, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist.
But while magnesium is essential, how much should you take each day? And how accurate are the claims that magnesium helps with certain health issues?
We asked experts to weigh in on five of the most popular magnesium-based health claims garnering views on TikTok and share what the science actually says about their potential benefits. did.
Magnesium can help sleep
Magnesium's relaxing potential is at the heart of a popular health therapy. sleepy girl mocktail tendency.
The drink consists of half a cup of pure drink tart cherry juice1 tablespoon magnesium powder, and Carbonated watermany people claim that the simple recipe helps them fall asleep easier and improve the quality of their sleep.
“This trend relaxes muscles and nerves, potentially calming the mood, reducing anxiety, and improve sleep quality“This is a health concern for many people.” Kelsey Costa, Mississippi State, RDNa registered dietitian nutritionist and national media spokesperson for Dietitian Insights.
However, Costa says the research is controversial and more research is needed.
for example,
However, randomized controlled trials did not show a specific correlation between magnesium supplementation and improved sleep quality.
Ann
What about TikTok's famous cocktails? Same deal.
“Ingredients in Sleepy Girl mocktails, such as tart cherry juice, may indirectly support sleep through their magnesium content, but further research is needed to determine their exact impact.” Rosenstein says.
Magnesium helps prevent and treat cramps
Some dietitians are wary of endorsing this so-called magnesium benefit.
“There are many different causes and types of cramps, and it's dangerous to broadly claim that supplements are effective for cramps,” she explains. Maddie Pasqualiello, MS, RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. “Actually, when it comes to training-related cramps, I get nighttime cramps (or something like that). leg cramps There is little evidence to suggest that oral or intravenous magnesium supplementation has any effect on symptoms such as pregnancy-related cramps (waking up in the middle of the night) or pregnancy-related cramps. ”
moreover,
Magnesium helps avoid constipation and relieve constipation
Does regular magnesium intake help maintain a regular lifestyle, such as relieving or preventing constipation?
“Magnesium is… effective.” relieve constipation “It draws water into the intestines, softening the stool and facilitating bowel movements,” Rosenstein says. “Magnesium citrate Acts as an osmotic laxative. That is, it draws water into the intestines, increasing intestinal motility and facilitating the smooth passage of stool. ”
One
A 2021 study showed that magnesium intake may be reduced chronic constipation We looked at stool frequency, but found no significant association between magnesium and stool consistency. Ultimately, the authors called for further research.
And Rutenstein emphasizes the need for caution.
“However, too much magnesium intake can cause diarrhea and other side effects, so it is important to use magnesium citrate as directed and consult your health care professional for personalized advice.” she says.
Magnesium can improve mental health
More than one in five adults in the United States has a mental illness.
Again, Pasqualiello emphasizes caution due to limited data.
“Magnesium is
So why the hype?
“Magnesium, such as magnesium malate, may support mental health by modulating neurotransmitters and stress responses. However, further studies are needed to confirm its effectiveness in specific mental health conditions. Research is needed,” says Rosenstein.
a
a 2017 review They noted that there is evidence to suggest that magnesium may help with subjective anxiety, but noted that the evidence (including self-reported data) is insufficient.
Magnesium can improve athletic performance
Magnesium isn't the first supplement touted to improve exercise, and it probably won't be the last. But is the idea worth it?
“Magnesium is directly involved in muscle function and energy production, so magnesium status can impact athletic performance,” says Pasqualiello. “Supplementing with magnesium may reduce lactic acid buildup in the body, improve muscle contraction and relaxation, and increase exercise endurance.”
But Pasqualiello said more consistent research is needed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/tiktoks-obsession-with-magnesium-healthy-or-hype
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 Magnesium TikTok Health Hacks: Are the Benefits Real?
- Biden repeats Tibetan story of Xi Jinping visiting medical center
- Hater Friday: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
- Stylist Reveals Why You Shouldn't Wear These Gen Z-Loved Fashion Choices to the Workplace, Including Sneakers
- US investigates Chinese vehicle safety risks
- Australia vs New Zealand first Test live scorecard, updates, New Zealand run-out video, reaction, news, stats
- MP Stalin's minister accepts 'small mistake' denounced by PM Modi | Latest news India
- Donald Trump's team connects with MAGA fan who started GoFundMe to raise $355 million
- Kannada actor and politician K Shivaram dies at 70
- UNCW men extend lead, Delaware women jump to first place after Day 2 of CAA Swimming and Diving Championships
- Marthas Vineyard Boutique the Great Wear opens in Boston
- U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics