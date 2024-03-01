Health
Discovery of two subtypes could lead to better treatments
- Researchers say artificial intelligence helped identify two subtypes of prostate cancer.
- They say a new prostate cancer 'evotype' could be used to better diagnose patients and improve treatment.s.
- The researchers added that the findings could be particularly valuable in treating diseases where both undertreatment and overtreatment can occur..
Researchers report that the program is supported by: artificial intelligence (AI) helped identify two distinct subtypes: prostate cancer The discovery could improve diagnosis and treatment of the disease, including preventing unnecessary surgery, the researchers said.
In it, researchers from the University of Oxford and the University of Manchester in the UK used AI to analyze DNA data and identify prostate 'evotypes'.
Researchers used genome sequencing to identify evotype pairs and study changes in prostate cancer samples from 159 people.
Researchers say this finding could help develop genetic tests that, when combined with traditional staging and grading, can provide patients with accurate prognosis and treatment.
Rupal MistryDr. Martin, Senior Science Engagement Manager at Cancer Research UK, which funded the study, said: Today's medical news The study “lays the foundation for personalized treatment for prostate cancer patients, allowing more people to beat prostate cancer.”
“Our study shows that prostate tumors progress along multiple pathways, leading to two distinct disease types.” Dr.Dan Woodcockis Principal Investigator and Group Leader in Translational Data Science at the Nuffield School of Surgery at the University of Oxford. press statement. “This understanding is critical because it will allow us to classify tumors based not only on individual gene mutations and expression patterns, but also on how the cancer progresses.”
Dr. Michael Morrissaid the head of the prostate cancer division at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who was not involved in the study. Today's medical news The evotypes identified in the study could tell doctors and patients “what path you're on and how far down the road you're going” in the progression of the disease.
Morris says doctors now have a number of prostate cancer diagnostic tools at their disposal.
But Morris said these tests only provide a snapshot of where the disease is at the time of evaluation, whereas evotyping, as envisioned in the latest study, is “a more dynamic mode. ” he said.
Morris pointed out that AI is also being used in other ways, such as evaluating pathology slides and images.
“This technology is changing the way prostate cancer is evaluated in many ways,” he said.
Still, experts say underdiagnosis or overdiagnosis of the disease is not uncommon.
“Currently, we don't know enough about what a diagnosis of prostate cancer means. It is very important that we can treat it effectively.” Naomi ElsterHe is a principal investigator at the Prostate Cancer Institute but was not involved in the study.
“But on the other side of the coin, there are too many men living with the side effects of cancer treatments they may not have needed,” Elster said. Today's medical news. “These results could be the beginning of bringing the same 'divide and conquer' approach to prostate cancer that has worked for other diseases such as breast cancer.”
Prostate cancer is one of them.
However, in some situations, such as when your cancer appears to be slow-growing or when you are older (and therefore more likely to die from natural causes or other causes before you get sick), your doctor may not treat you at all. It is also a special form of cancer in that it may be recommended not to have it. Prostate cancer poses a health threat).
“Prostate cancer is a common disease process, many of the cancers diagnosed are low-grade, and treatment can cause complications, so many of these low-grade cancers are treated aggressively. “It is being closely monitored by public surveillance,” he said. Dr.Anurag Das, chief of urology at Staten Island University Hospital in New York, was not involved in the study. “However, some of these low-grade cancers become more aggressive over time, and there are many intermediate-risk cancers that can be monitored and treated.”
“By combining this, [diagnostic] When used in conjunction with more traditional methods using histochemical grading, it is possible to better stratify disease progression, saving treatment for patients who are less likely to have disease progression, while It has the potential to treat cancer,” Das said. Today's medical news.
Dr. Christian Thomassaid the director of clinical research at the New England Association of Cancer Specialists in Maine, who was not involved in the study. Today's medical news Although the study results are interesting, the study has several limitations, including a small sample size and a population characterized as having low to intermediate risk for prostate cancer.
“From a clinical management perspective, we can't draw any conclusions yet,” he says. “This is the kind of finding where there are a lot of previous research papers that have done very similar things, and we're looking at larger clinical studies, preferably randomized studies using meaningful clinical parameters as outcome measures. This will need to be confirmed in a standardized prospective trial.”
