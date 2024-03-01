Discovery of two subtypes could lead to better treatments

Share on Pinterest Researchers say they have discovered two new subtypes of prostate cancer.Sangeli/Getty Images Researchers say artificial intelligence helped identify two subtypes of prostate cancer .

They say a new prostate cancer 'evotype' could be used to better diagnose patients and improve treatment.

The researchers added that the findings could be particularly valuable in treating diseases where both undertreatment and overtreatment can occur. Researchers report that artificial intelligence (AI) helped identify two distinct subtypes of prostate cancer. The discovery could improve diagnosis and treatment of the disease, including preventing unnecessary surgery, the researchers said in their study published in today's magazine Cell Genomics. In it, researchers from the University of Oxford and the University of Manchester in the UK used AI to analyze DNA data and identify prostate 'evotypes'. Researchers used genome sequencing to identify evotype pairs and study changes in prostate cancer samples from 159 people. Researchers say this finding could help develop genetic tests that, when combined with traditional staging and grading, can provide patients with accurate prognosis and treatment. Rupal Mistry, Senior Science Engagement Manager at Cancer Research UK, which funded the study, said the study "lays the foundation for personalized treatment for prostate cancer patients, allowing more people to beat prostate cancer." "Our study shows that prostate tumors progress along multiple pathways, leading to two distinct disease types," Dr. Dan Woodcock, Principal Investigator and Group Leader in Translational Data Science at the Nuffield School of Surgery at the University of Oxford, said in a press statement. "This understanding is critical because it will allow us to classify tumors based not only on individual gene mutations and expression patterns, but also on how the cancer progresses." Dr. Michael Morris, head of the prostate cancer division at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who was not involved in the study, said the evotypes identified in the study could tell doctors and patients "what path you're on and how far down the road you're going" in the progression of the disease.

Morris says doctors now have a number of prostate cancer diagnostic tools at their disposal. prostate cancer gleason score For example, prostate-specific antigen ( P.S.A. ) results and the majority of existing tumors. There are also other commercially available assays that can provide genomic classification of prostate disease. But Morris said these tests only provide a snapshot of where the disease is at the time of evaluation, whereas evotyping, as envisioned in the latest study, is “a more dynamic mode. ” he said. Morris pointed out that AI is also being used in other ways, such as evaluating pathology slides and images. “This technology is changing the way prostate cancer is evaluated in many ways,” he said. Still, experts say underdiagnosis or overdiagnosis of the disease is not uncommon. “Currently, we don't know enough about what a diagnosis of prostate cancer means. It is very important that we can treat it effectively.” Naomi ElsterHe is a principal investigator at the Prostate Cancer Institute but was not involved in the study. “But on the other side of the coin, there are too many men living with the side effects of cancer treatments they may not have needed,” Elster said. Today's medical news. “These results could be the beginning of bringing the same 'divide and conquer' approach to prostate cancer that has worked for other diseases such as breast cancer.”