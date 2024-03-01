MCHD talks about prevention after Fairhope West Elementary School closes due to suspected norovirus





Mobile, Alabama (there is nothing) – We are still waiting for confirmation of the exact virus that forced the temporary closure of Fairhope West Elementary School. All this comes after 773 students and almost half of the school's staff were forced to close school earlier this week after falling ill with the gastroenteritis virus. Health officials suspect norovirus, also known as gastroenteritis, but should have a final answer by Friday. Meanwhile, a deep clean continues at Fairhope West Elementary School as the Alabama Department of Public Health investigates a gastroenteritis outbreak that sent nearly 800 students home sick. While we wait for results, the Mobile County Health Department wants people to know about norovirus. Especially since peak season for the highly contagious virus is still underway. “When we suspect something like this is happening in our sister county, that's exactly our message. If the person is vomiting or has diarrhea or doesn't wash their hands, it can easily spread from person to person. They can be infected. When people gather together in schools, long-term care facilities, cruise ships, etc., they often all experience some kind of outbreak. And an outbreak is actually two people from different households. “It is defined as having the same symptoms in more than one person,” explained Dr. Kevin Michaels with the Mobile County Health Department. Fairhope West Elementary School is closed for the remainder of this week, but parents with children at Fairhope East Elementary School are encouraged to keep their students home. Baldwin County Public Schools' Thursday attendance numbers showed 721 of the school's 866 students were absent. It is important to note that Fairhope East did not have any staff absences due to the virus, which is one of the main reasons West was closed. On the other hand, Dr. Michaels says if it's a “norovirus,” it typically lasts 24 to 48 hours. He advises staying hydrated and says there are simple ways to prevent it. “One of the important things is actually washing your hands, and from that point of view hand sanitizer is not the best cleaning method. So washing your hands is the importance of hygiene and we is why we emphasize the importance of hygiene in restaurants, schools, and especially at home, but we take it for granted,” Dr. Michaels said. AGAIN — Fairhope West Elementary School will reopen Monday (March 4). Fairhope East students are also encouraged to stay home on Friday (March 1) and their absences will be excused. Copyright 2024 WALA. All rights reserved.

