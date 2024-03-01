What you need to know about the tetanus vaccination shortage

Share on Pinterest CDC reports shortage of Td tetanus vaccine.Solstock/Getty Images The CDC is urging health care workers to prepare for future shortages of Td vaccine, a type of tetanus shot.

Physicians should administer Tdap vaccine instead of Td vaccine when possible to prevent tetanus.

Experts say the widely available Tdap vaccine also protects against whooping cough and is the recommended tetanus shot. If you've ever visited an emergency room to treat a serious injury, you've probably received a tetanus shot. as most commonly A tetanus shot is used to protect against tetanus when the vaccine is administered in the ER. Clostridium tetani Bacteria. But health officials say a common type of tetanus vaccine could soon be in short supply. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that health care workers conserve Td vaccine (also known as TdVax), which protects against tetanus and diphtheria infections. The new guidance follows the recent announcement by vaccine manufacturer MassBiologics that it will stop producing the vaccine. Grifols, the sole supplier of TdVax, expects to run out of the vaccine by June 2024. CDC sharing It was consulted with the Vaccine Advisory Committee on Wednesday. The CDC reports that Sanofi, the only Td vaccine manufacturer authorized and approved for use in the United States, is ramping up supply of the vaccine.of Tdap vaccine It will continue to be widely available for use against tetanus without any supply constraints. of CDC says Doctors should administer the Tdap vaccine instead of Td. The Tdap vaccine also provides protection against: whooping cough Or whooping cough. In most cases, Tdap and Td shots are used interchangeably between older children and adults. Children under 7 years of age are given the DTap vaccine. “The rare development of contraindications for pertussis-containing vaccines makes it difficult for health care providers to utilize Td vaccine for these children in VFC programs, even if the supply of Td vaccine is temporarily limited. It is not expected that there will be any interference.” the CDC said That vaccine panel.

Dr. William SchaffnerAn infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville told Healthline that one reason for the TD vaccine shortage is that the market for it no longer exists. He said the Tdap vaccine is the recommended tetanus vaccine. “I'm a little concerned about the language used when talking about shortages because there is no shortage in Tdap,” Schaffner said. “From a public health perspective, Tdap is abundant and there is no real concern. [we] We need to convince the few providers who still use Td to use Tdap instead. ” Tdap is recommended as a tetanus vaccination because it contains the following ingredients: [acellular] Protects against whooping cough. “This is the vaccination where the effectiveness of the vaccination starts to wane quite significantly,” he said. “That's why we like to use it in these situations because it also provides protection against whooping cough. We want to reduce whooping cough as much as possible.” Although infants are most at risk of severe illness and death from whooping cough, Schaffner said the disease can affect people of all ages, whether they are unvaccinated or have a weakened immune system. . “This is a historic disease,” he said. “That's why we vaccinate widely. This is why we vaccinate children as early as possible, from two months of age, and ensure that everyone who comes into contact with newborns has up-to-date Tdap. This is why it is recommended to obtain . vaccination Adults, older siblings, and other children can introduce germs to your child. Bordetella pertussis For toddlers. ”

Tetanus is Bacterial infection It affects the nervous system and muscles, especially the neck and jaw. However, with the help of vaccines, tetanus has been virtually eradicated. CDC recommends tetanus vaccination for everyone every 10 years This is because these vaccinations do not provide lifelong immunity. Three types of tetanus shots are used in the United States to protect against tetanus and other infections, but only the whooping cough vaccine protects against whooping cough. DTap vaccine: diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough

diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough Tap: Tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough

Tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough Td vaccine: Tetanus and diphtheria Infants and children under 7 years of age receive DTap injections, while older children and adults receive Tdap and Td. Common side effects of tetanus injections include pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site. Some people may develop a rash. In rare cases, tetanus shots, including whooping cough, can cause serious symptoms. allergic reactionlike anaphylaxis. People who are allergic to vaccines containing whooping cough should continue to receive only the Td vaccine. Schaffner explained that different tetanus shots are effective in different ways, but all are effective at preventing tetanus. Dr. Schaffner said in an interview with Healthline during a two-day meeting with the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that the tetanus shot has been “remarkably successful” in eliminating tetanus. diphtheria in the united states “Vaccines have the ability to almost completely eliminate disease,” he says. “For tetanus, this is unusual because the bacteria that causes tetanus has not disappeared; it is present in the soil around us and is environmentally constant. . So what we've done is protect the entire population if we encounter this bacterium,” Schaffner said.