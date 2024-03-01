Measles is deadly and highly contagious, but here's what you need to know about this preventable disease.

david higgins is a researcher and lecturer in the Department of Pediatrics. University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

“Kids shouldn't be counted until measles is over.” Dr. Samuel Katz, one of the first measles pioneers vaccine In the late 1950s and early 1960s, parents in countries where a measles vaccine was not yet available heard these tragic words regularly, as they were accustomed to losing children to measles.

I Pediatricians and preventive medicine doctorsAnd I have been watching with concern as measles cases increase around the world. Vaccination rates have fallen Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to vaccine access and widespread vaccine misinformation have led to

In 2022 alone, More than 9 million measles cases and 136,000 deaths worldwide, an increase of 18% and 43% respectively compared to the previous year. The World Health Organization has warned that more than half of the world's countries are at high risk of measles outbreaks this year.

The United States is no exception. The country is on track to experience one of the worst measles years since 2019, when Americans experienced a measles outbreak. Largest measles outbreak within 30 years. As of mid-February 2024, at least 15 states Multiple cases of measles and an ongoing uncontained outbreak have been reported.

As this measles crisis unfolds, measles vaccination rates in the United States are among the highest. Lowest level in the past 10 years. Prominent figures such as Florida Surgeon General Responding to regional spread of infection In a manner that goes against science and public health recommendations. The spread of misinformation and disinformation by anti-vaccination activists online is further reinforcing the false belief that measles is not a serious health threat and that measles vaccination is not required.

But the evidence is clear.Measles is very dangerous For everyone, especially young children, pregnant people, and people with compromised immune systems. However, there are simple and effective tools available to prevent it.

measles is a serious disease

Measles is one of the most serious deadly infection in human history. Before a vaccine became available in 1963, approximately 30 million people were infected with measles. 2.6 million people died from this disease every year around the world. In the United States, measles is responsible for an estimated 3 to 4 million infections.Of the reported cases, 48,000 people were hospitalized, 1,000 people had encephalitis or brain swelling, and 500 people died. every year.

Measles is also one of the most contagious infectious diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Up to 9 out of 10 people If you come into contact with an infected person, you will become infected without the protection provided by a vaccine. The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infectious person leaves the room and can infect others. Measles can sometimes be hidden among infected people without their knowledge. May take 1-2 weeks, sometimes up to 21 days before symptoms appear. What an infected person can do is measles epidemic Up to 4 days before the characteristic rash appears and up to 4 days after the rash develops.

of early symptoms Symptoms of measles are similar to many other viral illnesses common in the United States, such as fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. A few days after symptoms begin, characteristic small white spots develop in the mouth and a rash on the face spreads to the rest of the body.

Although most people's symptoms improve, 1 in 5 unvaccinated children will be hospitalized and 1 in 1,000 will develop brain swelling that can cause brain damage, with up to in 3 in 1,000 people die. For unvaccinated pregnant people, measles infection can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, and low birth weight babies.

Even after you appear to have fully recovered, you remain at risk for serious complications from measles. In rare cases, you may experience a brain disease called . Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis Onset occurs 7 to 10 years after infection and causes memory loss, involuntary movements, seizures, blindness, and ultimately death.

Beyond these individual health impacts, economic cost It is important to help society contain the measles outbreak. For example, the 2019 measles outbreak in Washington state is estimated to be devastating. 3.4 million USD. The efforts needed to control measles outbreaks have diverted millions of dollars worth of critical resources from other critical public health functions, such as ensuring food safety, preventing injury and chronic disease, and responding to disasters. is being taken away.

Vaccines prevent measles

Why put communities at risk and tolerate the social costs of measles when effective and safe tools are available to protect everyone?

Measles vaccines are highly effective and provide lifelong protection. Over 97% of people Those who have received both doses of the vaccine are victims of their own success. Most people in the United States are unaware of the seriousness of the disease, as the initial rollout of the measles vaccine reduced measles cases by 99% compared to before the vaccine was available.

Despite the success of a highly effective vaccination program in the United States, anyone in the community can still come into contact with measles. Measles is most commonly introduced into the United States. American travelers who are not vaccinated Sometimes they come from returning home, sometimes from foreign tourists. For people traveling internationally, the threat of measles exposure is even greater, with widespread outbreaks occurring within the country. many travel destinations.

Public health leaders who embrace and promote vaccination and implement simple, proven disease containment measures can help prevent the spread of measles. Measles causes too many preventable illnesses, complications, hospitalizations, and deaths.

This article is republished from conversation Under Creative Commons License.