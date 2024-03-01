DressInBlueDay encourages early detection during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month







The first Friday of March each year marks the beginning of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and National Blue Day. This campaign aims to raise awareness, raise awareness and celebrate those affected by this highly preventable disease.

According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, colorectal cancer is the third most common and second deadliest cancer in the United States, but it remains one of the few cancers that is preventable through early screening and detection.







However, the American Cancer Society estimates that 152,810 new cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in 2024, adding to the more than 1.4 million current colorectal cancer patients and survivors.

To raise awareness of CRC and honor survivors and currently affected patients, wear blue, take a photo and post it on social media using the hashtag #DressInBlue Tag Cancer Alliance. In support of Blue National Costume Day, Helio summarizes the latest news and updates from her CRC, including demographic trends, routine testing, FDA updates, and more.

Changing trends in CRC demographics, severity prove 'you're never too young for cancer'

Although the overall incidence of colorectal cancer in the United States is decreasing, recent population-based data from the American Cancer Society shows that the age at diagnosis is younger and the disease is more advanced. It shows an amazing change.

“While progress is still being made in reducing overall morbidity and mortality, when we lift the lid it is clear that there is a very worrying pattern in terms of a rapid transition into younger patient populations. It will be.” Rebecca Siegel, MPH; said the epidemiologist and senior scientific director of surveillance research at the American Cancer Society. Helio Gastroenterology. “These younger patients have unique needs compared to patients in their 70s, who were more typical patients 20 to 30 years ago. We also treat illnesses.” read more.

Regular screening with fecal occult blood testing reduces colorectal cancer mortality by 14%

Data showed that participation in early routine screening for colorectal cancer using a fecal occult blood test was associated with a 14% reduction in colorectal cancer mortality in a Swedish cohort of approximately 380,000 people.

“Observational studies evaluating the association between colorectal cancer mortality and regular screening programs using FOBT are lacking.” Johannes Blom, MD; Professor and colleagues from the Department of Clinical Science Education at Karolinska Institutet write: JAMA network open. “In 2008, the Stockholm-Gotland region, which accounts for approximately 25% of Sweden's population, launched a colorectal cancer screening program.'' read more.

Video: 1 in 10 FITs are 'unsatisfied' with CRC screening, mostly due to patient error

In this Helio video, Rasmi Nair, MBBS, MPH, PhD; reported the results of a recent study showing that 10% of home fecal immunoassays for colorectal cancer screening were intractable, primarily due to specimen errors.

“We want to know more about who is responsible,” Nair, an assistant professor at the Peter O’Donnell Jr. School of Public Health at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, told Healio. “Was it more patient-related? Did the patient not understand his FIT instructions, or was it system- or provider-related? Our research is great at identifying the problem. However, we are still unable to pinpoint the exact problem.” read more.

Gastrointestinal cancers contribute to 25% of the global lifetime cancer risk and have the highest risk of death

Researchers estimate that the global lifetime risk of gastrointestinal cancer in 2020 is 1 in 12 and 1 in 16 deaths, with colorectal cancer ranking higher than other gastrointestinal cancers. shows the highest risk in comparison.

“Although gastrointestinal cancers such as esophageal cancer, stomach cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gallbladder cancer account for one-quarter of all cancers, in terms of lifetime risk, Few studies have evaluated the cumulative impact of these cancers in terms of cancer-specific incidence and mortality. It is related to.” Dr. Xiaoming Wang, Professors from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical University wrote: Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology. read more.

FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to Amadix Colorectal Cancer Blood Test

The FDA has approved Amadix's PreveCol breakthrough device, a blood test for early detection of colorectal cancer intended to screen adults 45 and older without obvious symptoms, according to a company release. given the designation.

Amadix said its blood test was the first European company to be recognized by the FDA for its effectiveness in detecting precancerous lesions compared to currently available alternatives. read more.

Colorectal cancer incidence is steadily increasing among young men compared to women

The incidence of colorectal cancer has increased in men since 1988, but not in women under 50, suggesting that patient sex should be considered when determining screening age. data from an Austrian study showed.

“In the United States and many European countries, colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates among adults 55 and older have decreased over the past 30 years, a result of increased compliance with colorectal cancer screening programs. There is a possibility.” Dr. Daniela Pentz, Researchers from the Austrian Gastroenterology and Liver Society and their colleagues write: JAMA network open. “At the same time, we observed increased mortality and morbidity in younger patients.” read more.

CRC incidence is significantly higher in patients with causative purulent liver abscess

Data show that patients diagnosed with pyogenic liver abscess have a “significantly higher incidence” of colorectal cancer up to 3 years after diagnosis compared to matched controls, and CRC screening importance was emphasized.

“Certain infections, such as Streptococcus gallolyticus bacteremia, anaerobic bacteremia, and pyogenic liver abscess (PLA), have been reported to be associated with the incidence of colorectal cancer.” MSCI Dr. Hiroyuki Suzuki, Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health System officials and colleagues wrote: JAMA network open. “Despite preliminary data suggesting a higher incidence of colorectal cancer in patients who have undergone PLA, there are no professional guidelines recommending colorectal cancer screening for patients diagnosed with PLA.” read more.

Adding a cup of beans to your diet increases the diversity of gut microbiota in high-risk obese patients, CRC

Research from eBioMedicine shows that adding 1 cup of white beans to the regular diet of people who are obese and have a history of colorectal cancer improves gut microbiome diversity and eliminates metabolites associated with the disease. The marker is said to be under control.

“From a nutritional perspective, beans contain multiple food components that are known to stimulate the microbiome.” Dr. Carrie Daniel McDougall, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center told Helio. “Beyond their potential as highly effective prebiotic foods, a powerful and consistent support for beans as part of a healthy diet for the prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer, especially colorectal cancer. But most Americans aren't excited about the idea of ​​eating beans, especially those with digestive issues who are most likely to benefit from them. I'm avoiding it.” read more.

Facility fees for colonoscopies are nearly 55% higher in hospitals compared to outpatient surgery centers

Facility fees for three common colonoscopies were about 55% higher at the hospital compared to an outpatient surgery center in the same county and with the same insurance company, the researchers reported. JAMA Health Forum.

“It has been noted that facility usage fees paid for similar medical services vary by medical site.” Dr. Yang Wang, Professors in the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health's Department of Health Policy and Management and colleagues wrote the study. “For example, Medicare pays more for services provided in hospital outpatient departments than in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Recommendations and bills were introduced.” read more.

eAArly DETECT’s topline data “confirms and exceeds” ColoFuture’s biomarker accuracy in CRC

Topline results from the eAArly DETECT study show Mainz Biomed's novel mRNA biomarker has 97% sensitivity and specificity for detecting colorectal cancer and 82% sensitivity for detecting advanced adenomas was shown.

Furthermore, the results of this trial “not only confirm but exceed the positive results of the experiment.” [the] The ColoFuture trial reported 94% sensitivity and 97% specificity for colorectal cancer, and 80% sensitivity for advanced adenomas, the release said. The company reported that the results support the addition of these biomarkers to the next generation ColoAlert CRC screening test. read more.

