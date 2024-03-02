Health
CDC suspends 5-day coronavirus isolation guidance: number of shots
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is suspending its five-day quarantine guidance for coronavirus patients.
The agency announced on Friday: Last month's report That policy change is on the way.
People who have tested positive so far are advised to stay home Stay for at least 5 days to reduce the chance of spreading coronavirus to others. The CDC has now replaced this with: General guidance For people infected with a respiratory virus who have a fever, sneeze, and cough.
The gist?
“If you're sick, stay home and stay away from others,” says CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Instead of setting a strict five-day isolation period, the new guidance allows people to return to normal activities as long as their symptoms improve, continue to improve for at least 24 hours, and are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications. It is said that it is okay to do so.
The guidance also recommends that people recovering from a respiratory illness take additional precautions for five days, including wearing a mask properly, washing their hands, keeping their distance from others, and improving space ventilation. There is.
“We wanted to provide simple, actionable things that people can remember and do to protect themselves,” Cohen said, adding that the country is “on the brink of COVID-19.” are in a different situation,” he added.
The agency said in a statement that the decision reflects “our progress in protecting against serious illness caused by COVID-19,” and that a unified approach will make it easier for Americans to follow recommendations. He said it would increase the chances of being hired.
A CDC study shows that less than half of people are tested for COVID-19 at home, and many people don't know if they have the virus. Data from California and Oregon, which have already adopted the policy, as well as other countries, shows that changes in guidance likely won't result in a significant change in disease transmission. According to research, more than half of coronavirus cases are transmitted by people who do not have symptoms at the time. And many people who contracted COVID-19 weren't isolating anyway.
But while the change was expected, some public health officials see it as the latest evidence that the CDC is no longer taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously enough. facing criticism.
“This proposal is not based on new data.” [on COVID transmission],” Said Dr. Kim RoseAn epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, said in an email from an advocacy group. People CDC.
“In fact, well-designed studies conducted in the post-omicron and post-vaccination periods show that the novel coronavirus is often transmitted over long distances.” Beyond the 5th day It’s an infectious disease,” she said.
Others believe the updated guidance is a common sense change that reflects current reality. “COVID-19 is still a threat, but so is influenza, and so is RSV,” he said. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Health Director based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “What this guidance does is tailor the guidance to address all of those challenges, not just one.”
The number of deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased this winter, but not as much as in previous years. in fact, The hospital was mostly fine. — Not overwhelmed — this virus season.
Still, nearly 20,000 people are hospitalized each week with the new coronavirus. Caitlin Jetelinaan epidemiologist who advises the CDC.
“I really don't want us to throw up our hands and say, 'This is what happens when you get 20,000 people hospitalized a week,' because that's not acceptable,” she says.
Most of the hospitalizations and deaths have been among people 65 and older, especially those who did not receive the booster shot last fall. About 95% of people hospitalized with the coronavirus did not receive the fall booster shot, according to CDC data.
“Just being over 65 doesn't mean you're at higher risk,” the CDC's Dr. Cohen said. “Being over 65 and not getting vaccinated does put you at higher risk.”
Jetelina said what could really make a big difference is getting more people vaccinated once a year for the flu and twice a year for COVID-19 so they don't get sick. In such cases, he says, the idea is to start administering antiviral drugs.
This week, the CDC recommended a spring coronavirus booster shot for people 65 and older.
“We have to reach those people, and that's a lot of work,” she says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2024/03/01/1235340502/covid-cdc-isolation-5-days-masks-ventilation-hand-washing
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CDC suspends 5-day coronavirus isolation guidance: number of shots
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief-elect KP CM demands justice for Imran Khan
- Xi is (stupidly) preparing communist responses to the real estate crisis in China.
- Aang Avatar Live Action Actor: Who Plays The Last Airbender?
- Google Home launches new Chromecast model
- Leap Day 2024 will be remembered as Earthquake Day locally – The Breeze-Courier
- Kids Bollywood Dance LOS ANGELES with Rangeela – Winter Session Tickets (4-7 years), Sun March 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
- Tennis falls against Baylor – University of Cincinnati Athletics
- Winston Duke talks personal style, futurism and making new friends at the Off-White show in Paris
- How HBO's The Regime Creates Comedy Out of an Authoritarian Regime Canon City Daily Record
- Stock market today: another winning week for Wall Street ends with new records
- Southeastern successfully hosts Safety Olympics and Montana Tech wins event