Alcohol-related deaths in the United States increased by 29% over five years.According to experts, here's why





The number of deaths related to excessive alcohol consumption in the United States has increased by 29% in just five years, according to federal data released this week. This is a huge shock to the many people who have lost it. the study published this week According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on 2016-2017 data, an average of about 138,000 people die annually from alcohol-related causes, including car accidents, alcohol poisoning, cancer, and liver cirrhosis. I am. From 2020 to 2021, alcohol was responsible for an average of more than 178,000 deaths per year in the United States, according to the report. This study is based on data from the CDC. Applications on the effects of alcohol-related diseasesThe study assessed 58 symptoms related to alcohol consumption that public health agencies have been studying for 20 years, said Marissa Esser, the study's lead author. Several factors contributed to this dramatic increase, but “the primary one was probably the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Siegel, professor of public health and community medicine at Tufts University. Siegel said the combination of stress, heavy loss of life due to the virus and isolation from friends and family has created mental health challenges that have forced many to self-medicate with alcohol. Alcohol has also become easier to purchase during the pandemic. Siegel said the proliferation of alcohol delivery services has allowed people to avoid going out and potentially getting sick, but it has also made people more isolated. Esser said other policy changes, such as allowing alcohol to be brought in to-go cups, introduced “risk factors for excessive alcohol consumption.” clock: Why prescription drugs to treat alcoholism are 'significantly underutilized' This increase in alcohol-related deaths “will likely remain stable” unless the U.S. takes action on the issue, Siegel said. For example, Esser and Siegel said research shows that raising alcohol taxes can reduce consumption. “We need to intervene to bring these numbers down,” Siegel said. The stress of the pandemic, combined with the stigma of seeking mental health services and an overburdened mental health care system, are leading to an increase in alcohol-related deaths despite the existence of proven treatments and medications. He said it also perpetuates it. “There's a stigma in our society that treats mental health as if there's something wrong with it,” he says. “We don't tell people who have pneumonia, 'Oh, you really have pneumonia.' Shame on you.'”

