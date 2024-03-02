Quebec Public Health calls measles a 'threat' in the province





Montreal Public Health confirmed in a letter to doctors that a case of measles was reported in Laval this week. This is the third confirmed case in the Montreal area since early February. “What we're very concerned about is that there may have been one case of community transmission so far,” said Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec's director of public health. Ta. Measles was eliminated in Canada in 1998 thanks to a successful vaccination campaign. In other words, there were zero infections within the country. But cases are on the rise around the world, and vaccination levels are starting to decline in Quebec. “We became complacent, and as a result, clusters started to emerge,” says infectious disease expert Dr. Donald Bin. Bin said there has been growing skepticism and fatigue about vaccines among experts since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Measles is something we can take advantage of. Measles is a highly contagious virus and there are still measles hotspots and outbreaks in other parts of the world, so vaccination rates are low. “There is,” he said. Ahead of the March holidays, public health officials are urging Quebecers to double-check their vaccination status and ensure they are vaccinated before traveling abroad. Boileau said of Canadians who may travel to the south, “They're in Florida, where we've had a lot of cases, and some people may get infected and get infected again. This is… It's a threat that we take very seriously.” Experts say at least 95 percent of the population needs to be fully vaccinated to prevent circulation. In Quebec, that rate has fallen to levels seen in the mid-80s. Of greatest concern to public health officials is the fact that vaccination rates in some schools are even lower. “There are some schools where vaccination rates are very low, so we need to really ramp up vaccinations pretty quickly,” Boileau said. On Thursday, parents received a letter from public health alerting them to two recent outbreaks at a single school in Montreal. Catherine Kollakakis, president of the British Association of Parents' Committees, said it was “horrifying”. She said: “That's what we hear, but it doesn't seem like it's over yet. One thing after another is happening.” Measles can cause paralysis, brain damage, and even death in young children. Two doses of the vaccine have an almost 100% chance of preventing infection. Additionally, immunity lasts a lifetime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/quebec-public-health-calls-measles-a-threat-in-the-province-1.6791554 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos